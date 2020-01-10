send
Columns

The Morning Briefing: When In Doubt, Rally It Out

By Stephen Kruiser 2020-01-10T06:35:21
chat comments

OK, He Doesn't Really Have Any Doubt

Just a few quick things this morning, then we can all begin weekending.

The leap year is finally upon us and, though the election seems as if it’s still seventeen years away, it is finally going to happen before we all need new calendars.

President Trump held his first campaign rally of the year in Toledo, and wasted no time taking a few shots at the architects of Impeachmentpalooza:

“I did nothing wrong,” he said. “They don’t even know what the hell is going on. In fact, it’s so weak. She doesn’t want to put in the articles. It’s so weak. They’re so pathetic.”

Trump mocked Pelosi by saying she’s “not operating with a full deck,” and House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) as “you little pencil neck" and then added “He buys the smallest shirt collar you can get, and it’s loose!" He returned to his 2016 rival, Hillary Clinton, again dubbing her “crooked Hillary” and prompting the familiar “Lock her up!” chant from the crowd.

It was vintage Trump -- taking everything that his detractors spend their days spinning as negative and touting it as positive, all before a crowd the size of which his Democratic rivals can only dream.

Heck, der Bidengaffer, Fauxcahontas, and the rest of the Dem primary clown car would probably kill for the crowd that couldn’t even get into the Toledo rally:

Despite three years of relentless attacks from Democrats and their Flying Media Monkeys, President Trump seems to be kicking off this election year stronger than ever. Many on this side of the aisle -- including myself -- have long been speculating that the Democrats’ devotion to destroying him no matter the cost was just making his reelection more likely. The enthusiastic, gigantic throng in Toledo on Thursday seems to bear that out.

Strap in kids, it’s going to be a wild one.

Conspiracy to Ponder

As soon as I heard the news of the crash of the Ukrainian airliner in Iran on the other night, I texted a friend that it was a little too coincidental that it happened around the same time as the missile attacks on al Asad air base in Iraq. I then mentioned that I never used to be the conspiracy theory type.

Now that I know that my suspicions were justified, I would like to offer another down-the-rabbit-hole idea that I had.

Iran is Russia’s staunchest ally in that part of the world and it’s just too much of a coincidence for me that the passenger plane that was “accidentally” hit is from the Ukraine.

What if Iran gave Russia the heads-up about the missile attack, and they realized that there would be perfect cover for an “accident” that could be easily arranged?

Again, just sharing where my mind immediately went.

Back to my manifesto now.

A Little Levity Never Hurts

PJM Linktank

ICYMI: Judge Orders Google to Turn Over a Year's Worth of Jussie Smollett's Data to Special Prosecutor

Surveillance Video of Jeffrey Epstein's Cell During Suicide Attempt Was Destroyed

Iran Might Have Shot Down a Ukrainian Airliner, But Pete Buttigieg Blames America

Camp TDS now says the sniffles are ORANGE MAN BAD: Now Libs Claim Trump Is on Adderall

House Passes Democrats' Virtue-Signaling War Powers Resolution Against Trump

Atlanta PD Will No Longer Chase Criminals if They Flee From Cops

What if Sanders, Warren, and Biden Get Pulled Off the Campaign Trail for a Senate Trial?

Wall St. is gonna tank if the commie gets in: Billionaire Warns Investors of 'Biggest Risk' for 2020: Bernie Sanders

VodkaPundit: Second Time Lucky: Will John James Become Michigan's First GOP Senator in 20 Years?

Chick-fil-A CEO Regrets 'Inadvertently' Discrediting 'Outstanding' Groups Like the Salvation Army

Hungary Takes On the Feminist Goliath—and Wins

McConnell Threatens to Nullify Impeachment if Pelosi Doesn't Deliver Articles

VIP

(Use promo code KRUISER to sign up)

VodkaPundit: Just Desserts: Obama Fueled Bernie's Rise, Can't Figure Out How to Stop Him

Forget War Powers, Here's What Congress Should Do If It Really Wants to Take Its Power Back

From the Mothership and Beyond

Sure, go with that: Iranian Commander: We Made Sure Not To Inflict Casualties On US In Missile Strike

Questions about Chrissy's alcohol-related dementia are valid: Matthews: Soleimani’s Death Was Just Like Elvis’ And Princess Diana’s For Iranians, Or Something

Ivanka Trump’s Invitation To Keynote Tech Convention Bashed…By Other Women

Buh-bye. Remember Those National Park Signs Saying The Glaciers Would Be Gone By 2020?

Testy, testy...Prince Charles 'threatens to cut off Meghan and Harry £2m funding' if couple quit royals

Does Elizabeth Warren Prefer Dead People To Armed Citizens?

Biased Media Continues To Present Gun Control As Mass Shooting Answer

Australian wildfires: Knitters around the globe unite to knit koala mittens and joey pouches

Babylon Bee Relentlessly Hammers CNN After Journalist Frets Over Their Higher Social Media Share Counts

MSNBC’s Katy Tur Triggered Because Trump Was ‘Flanked by Stern, WHITE, Military Men’ During His Address to Nation

Schlichter: Handicapping The Democrat Losers

Flashback: Pelosi Said Obama Did Not Need Authorization to Attack Libya

Facepalm: That's Where Nancy Pelosi Got The Idea To Execute Trench Warfare On Trump Impeachment

Just another thing Ricky Gervais got correct — turns out he was dead on the mark about celebrities and sweatshops; Stella McCartney hardest hit

Probably because Bill Clinton. Deadly fungus became resistant to all existing drugs in 3 unlinked US patients

Boeing Employees Mocked F.A.A. in Internal Messages

'Break up big tech' debate arrives at CES

Joe Biden gets endorsement from Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti

RIP: Edd Byrnes, known for "77 Sunset Strip," "Grease," dies at 87 at Santa Monica home, son says

Bigger crowd for March for Life Chicago prompts new location, more events

Bee Me

The Kruiser Kabana

 

I’ve never seen this clip before. This is after it was announced that Jay Leno was going to take over for Carson which, of course, was the job Letterman most coveted. He’s playing it nice here, but it’s well known that things weren’t all “Kumbaya” between them in the years they were head-to-head rivals. I saw a recent interview where Jay insisted they still got along, though.

My new Yoga and Nachos Palace opens soon.

___

Kruiser Twitter

Kruiser Facebook

PJ Media Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author ofDon’t Let the Hippies ShowerandStraight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.”

https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/the-morning-briefing-when-in-doubt-rally-it-out/

