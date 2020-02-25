The Morning Briefing: We Have Come for Your Children—Bernie Sanders Edition
Hand Them Over
Bernie Sanders began his week by floating one of those ideas that leftists swoon over: free child care and pre-K for all.
The rest of us recoil in horror at the thought of turning our children over to the government indoctrination mill that early.
The only reason Bernie Sanders is where he is right now is because public education’s goal is to churn out obedient little lefties. It’s a mission statement in elementary and high school, then it becomes a dark art form in colleges -- public or private. The Left has been so successful at it that millions of Americans are willing to cede freedom to this raving lunatic because they truly believe he is going to give them free stuff.
This is a subject I’ve been all over for years. In my book Don’t Let the Hippies Shower I humorously examined the radical takeover of the American education system.
Democrats don’t really care about poor, put-upon working parents. They’re the ones who are taxing people to death and making them work that much in the first place, after all. The goal here is to get their grubby radical hands on the minds of children when they are most easily molded. They sell this horror by portraying the government as a benevolent caretaker that’s there to comfort you:
It would mean that strangers were raising my child, you commie freak show. So yeah...no.
The other selling point for the early Thought Police invasion is that children purportedly thrive if you snatch them from the womb and toss them over to a preschool teacher with an IQ of 90. This ignores the fact that the generation that figured out how to put a man on the moon did it all without the benefit of a pre-K “education.” Not everyone even went to kindergarten back then.
So, no thank you, Senator Sanders, sane people don’t want your kind parenting our children under the guise of “help.”
Let parents be parents.
And let the government stay out of the way.
PJM Linktank
Greatest. Thing. Ever. Trump Flips 9th Circuit Court Like a Boss and Gets a Huge Win in His Quest to Defund Planned Parenthood
Kobe Bryant's Widow Made Big News Before the NBA Star's Public Memorial Service
DELICIOUS: Pro-Union Young Turks Founder Throws Tantrum, Refuses to Recognize His Company's Employee Union
Convicted Rapist Harvey Weinstein and the Woke Democrats Who Got His Dirty Dollars
In saecula saeculorum Supreme Court Strikes Down Orwellian Government Attempt to Redefine the Catholic Church in Puerto Rico
Pro-Union Young Turks Founder Throws Tantrum, Refuses to Recognize His Company's Employee Union
Oregon Senate Republicans Walk Out to Deny Quorum Over Cap-and-Trade Bill
#War: Bloomberg Plans Massive Media Onslaught to Destroy Bernie Sanders
Pete Buttigieg Brings 9-Year-Old Boy on Stage to Announce He's Gay
Bernie Sanders Gives the Worst Possible Answer When Asked About How Much His Agenda Will Cost
Isn't It Time the Media Started Asking Hard Questions About Bernie Sanders' Rape Fantasy Essay?
VIP
VodkaPundit: Bern It Down: When Everyone Is the Candidate to Stop Sanders, No One Is
From the Mothership and Beyond
Did VA Dems Kill A Pay Raise For Sheriffs Deputies Over Gun Control?
Wait. What? Who’s Ready For The Bon Jovi Gun Control Anthem?
Students Sue For Right To Wear Pro-2A T-Shirts
Der Bidengaffer lives! Biden's Gaffe-tastic Day in South Carolina
It's Looking as Though One Super Tuesday State Is Setting Itself Up for Voter Fraud
#TDS is real: Unhinged: Trump Haters Film Themselves Running Bicycling Kids Off Road in Apparent Politically-Motivated Attack
Bernie To 60 Minutes: You Know, Fidel May Have Been An Oppressor, But Boy Could His Victims Read! Update: A Few Pinocchios?
Not Canceled: FLOTUS Received “Woman Of Distinction” Award Despite Outcry
#RAAAAAAACISM Biden Ad Hits Bernie For Having Almost Primaried Obama As New South Carolina Poll Shows Him Surging
Hey Bernie: Less Government = MUCH More Money for Everyone – Including Government
South Carolina ‘Fat Lady’ Warming Up For Bernie Sanders Victory
What should have been Harvey Weinstein’s first night behind bars on Rikers Island was actually spent in Bellevue Hospital
Neil DeGrasse Tyson attempts to illuminate facts on another movie and people are less than bowled over by his ‘science’
Daily Caller uncovers another toxic Bernie Sanders staffer with some problematic tweets
Steyer calls for Senate term limits to pass gun control legislation
Bee Me
The Kruiser Kabana
A little CDB.
Essential oils aren't really essential. Discuss.
___
PJ Media Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.”
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/the-morning-briefing-we-have-come-for-your-children-bernie-sanders-edition/