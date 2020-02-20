The Morning Briefing: Trump Train Keeps Steamrolling Dems

Thunder in the Desert

While the Democrats were having another white-on-white panderfest in Las Vegas, President Trump once again fired up his thunder stealing machine in the form of a rally in Phoenix. My home state may be leaning purple these days, but Trump was still able to make the faithful turn out in droves in the Valley of the Sun.

As is his wont, POTUS took some digs at the Dems who are desperately trying to find their way back from the ideological fringe:

President Trump, at a rally in Phoenix on Wednesday night, took shots at fellow billionaire Michael Bloomberg at the same time the former New York City mayor was in Las Vegas, taking fire from fellow Democrats during his first presidential debate. "Now they have a new member of the crew, Mini Mike," said Trump. "'No Boxes,' we call him 'No Boxes.'" The reference was to jabs Trump has been taking at Bloomberg regarding his height, including the president's previous claim that Bloomberg would need to stand on a box at the debate. "I hear he's getting pounded tonight. I hear they're pounding him," the president continued. "I think he spent all this money, he has maybe 15 points. Hey, fake news, how many points does he have? They won't tell you the truth."

What I love about these rallies is that they provide such a stark contrast to the vision of America that the Democratic candidates keep describing. The story they’re selling is that these are dark times in a country that’s being run by a lawless autocrat. The rallies are filled with thousands of happy people who are laughing and applauding a president for whom they have very deep affection. Trump comes off as a proud, gloating grandpa, giving off no autocrat vibe whatsoever.

There is almost a Reagan era “morning again in America” feeling at each of these. The Democrats can keep spinning their nightmare tales all that they want, but there isn’t anything out in the real world that resembles their fever-dream stories.

I’m quite grateful that I’m living in the real world, and not whatever hallucination is going on in Elizabeth Warren’s mind.

Here’s a nice moment from the Phoenix rally. The president gives a shout out to a 100-year-old World War II veteran.

Where's Joe?

I perused a lot of the live coverage of the Democratic debate, as well as the post-debate wrapups and what stood out the most was that almost nobody was talking about Joe Biden. It was almost as if he wasn’t even there. He’s not only falling in the polls, he’s almost fallen from the electorate’s consciousness.

PJ Media Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of "Don't Let the Hippies Shower" and "Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage," both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media's "Morning Briefing."