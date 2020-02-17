The Morning Briefing: Trump Thrills Daytona 500 Fans and Gives New Meaning to 'Flyover Country'

The Power of the Incumbency Compels You

President Trump is certainly enjoying all of the inherent advantages of incumbency as he campaigns for re-election.

While the Democrats are flailing and trying to figure out how to count votes or not nominate a communist, the president is using that nice big plane of his, flying all over the country and trolling the poor dears.

On Sunday, Trump swept out of the sky over the Daytona 500, electrifying the huge crowd while buzzing it in Air Force One before pacing the field in his presidential limo nicknamed “The Beast.” Megan wrote all about it and the reaction (the positive stuff, anyway) yesterday.

This is Trump in his element: the center of attention of a massive audience, big production value...all the trappings of the biggest bully pulpit in the land.

The complaints that many Republicans still have about Trump -- which I find to be beyond tedious at this point -- are the very things that will most likely propel him to victory in November.

His reality television instincts for selling the brand are unparalleled, and he is bringing all of his salesmanship skills to this fight.

His relaxed demeanor -- he’s clearly in his element right now -- stands in stark contrast to the flailing you-know-what show going on with the Democrats these days. A November election isn’t won in February, obviously, but there is a lot to be said for a solid, spectacular launch, which Trump is pulling off.

Sunday’s display in Daytona no doubt struck fear into the hearts of the Democrats. While Florida may not technically be “flyover country,” the term is really used to apply to all of the right-leaning voters who don’t live in the coastal media bubbles.

The symbolism of the President of the United States literally flying over an appreciative flyover country crowd was positively brilliant. The Daytona 500 is always exciting, but the announcers were commenting on it being unusually so this year before the race because of the president’s arrival:

What an entrance by the President of the United States." https://t.co/McV9lAZuep — SFK (@stephenkruiser) February 16, 2020

Apologies for the typo there, Twitter’s lack of an edit option continues to annoy.

The size and enthusiasm of the crowd’s Trump has seen this year have been something to behold. 2016 was an historic election in that it showed that the once-almost unbeatable power of the mainstream media was weakening.

Now, we’re seeing that the relentless drumbeat of negativity in the press regarding the president has had almost no effect once one gets away from the effete kombucha-swilling freakshows on either coast.

The Democrats would like to forget that the people who were so excited to see the president on Sunday exist. They certainly aren’t crafting any sort of message to appeal to them. The president is using everything at his disposal to shine a light on that fact.

It’s kind of fun to watch.

(Note: the race was postponed due to rain and will resume today at 4 PM ET)

PJM Linktank

Suck it, hippies. TRIGGERED! Donald Trump Saves the Planet, Leads World in Lowering CO2 Emissions

San Francisco Mayor Admits Past Affair With Subject of FBI Corruption Probe

EU Leaders Complain About Spending More on Defense Due to Trump's 'America First' Policy

The whole party is tilting. Klobuchar Tacks Left on Immigration in Nevada Looking for Hispanic Support

LOL. It's Looking More and More Like Nevada Will Be Another Democratic Clusterfark

Is He Crazy? Mike Bloomberg Considering Hillary Clinton as His Running Mate

WOAH: FiveThirtyEight Predicts 'No One' Will Win a Majority of Democrat Delegates

Biden Finally Admits He and Obama Put ‘Kids in Cages’ but Only to ‘Keep Them Safe’

Top Mueller Prosecutor Says DoJ Starting New Investigation Into Comey, McCabe, and Strzok

How a World Without Borders Became a Ward With No Exit

Ilhan Omar's Sad, Tawdry Affair That Led to Her Divorce

Science Says There Are Only Two Genders, No Gender 'Spectrum'

Astronomers Want Taxpayer Money to Search for Intelligent Life

VIP

The Kruiser Kabana Episode 19: Kira Davis Interview, Part 1

From the Mothership and Beyond

Schlichter: Burn Down the DOJ and Start Over

Crucial Vote Coming Monday For Northam’s Gun Ban Bill

State Requiring Training To Buy Gun Wants More Gun Control

Or the most anti-American. Bloomberg/Clinton Would Be The Most Anti-Gun Ticket In History

Anti-Dairy Activists Crash Bernie's Rally

Yikes: The Queer Community Isn't Happy With Mayor Pete

Klobuchar Slams Bloomberg: Stop Hiding Behind Airwaves and Ad Buys

That train left the station a while ago. Collins Says It's Time for Pelosi to Get Over Impeachment

As ICE Sends In “SWAT” Teams, LA Officials Again Pander to Illegals Instead of Doing Their Job

NYC Subway Criminal Thanks Dems After His 139th Arrest, ‘Bail Reform, It’s Lit!’

Progressives Melt Down Over Homeland Security’s Elite Border Patrol Initiative

NYC Business Owners In Grand Central Say The Homeless Have “Taken Over”

#Flailing. Biden Accuses Sanders Of Not Being Enough Of A Gun Grabber

Phone Hearing This Week For Roger Stone

Watch: Dem presidential candidate Tom Steyer has no answer when pressed on why 70 percent love the economy

Hey Dems, here are some reminders about the strength of the economy from Rep. Andy Biggs and others

DERP: Pete Buttigieg claims the first president to ever enter the WH supporting gay marriage is making GOP homophobic (watch)

Mississippi flooding: Evacuations under way as Pearl River swells

Rights Activist Xu Zhiyong Arrested In China Amid Crackdown On Dissent

NEW MEXICO FIREARM SEIZURE BILL HEADS TO ANTI-GUN GOVERNOR

MAGA Companies Power Trump Stock Boom

What could go wrong? California moves to allow voters to switch party registration on election day

Bee Me

Biden: 'Your Mother Was A Hamster, And Your Father Smelt Of Elderberries' https://t.co/U4YhUrAxjo — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) February 16, 2020

The Kruiser Kabana

Sister Mary Jo is already in midseason form ?? pic.twitter.com/WrfIIqEAdo — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) February 13, 2020

This isn’t a comedy interview but I still enjoyed it because it shows Carson’s brilliance for interviewing and getting the most out of his guests. He never tries to steal the show, always focusing on the guest. Also, the guest lists were better back then.

I won’t be working with power tools or much patience today.

___

Kruiser Twitter

Kruiser Facebook

PJ Media Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.”