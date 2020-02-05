The Morning Briefing: Trump Knocks SOTU Out of the Park, Making Dems' Very Bad Week Worse

U-S-A! U-S-A!

The first two Briefings of this week led with how well things were going for President Trump and the Republicans these past couple of days and it looks like we may have a theme for the week going here.

President Trump headed into his re-election year State of the Union address buoyed by the news that his approval rating is at an all-time high, eclipsing that of His High Holiness the Lightbringer Barack Obama at the same point in his presidency.

That comes from a Gallup poll, which isn’t exactly known for being a Republican-biased polling organization.

Even more importantly, these numbers arrive at the end of the ridiculous impeachment saga that the Democrats have been deliberately trying to prolong for maximum negative impact. Instead, they’ve gotten no negative impact whatsoever.

Spoiler Alert: there will be no negative impact from the president’s acquittal either.

The president’s speech hit more high notes than the Vienna Boys’ Choir during a Christmas program practice. My colleague Victoria Taft wrote that it was the “most muscular, consequential State of the Union in years.”

He had a guest list that only a Democrat could hate, featuring a girl born before the time that pro-abortion people say a fetus is viable.

Every president makes statements via the guests he invites, and Trump had a poignant, heart-tugging cascade the likes of which we haven’t seen in years.

A day after Rush Limbaugh announced that he has advanced lung cancer, the president awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor. This is usually done in an elaborate ceremony, but Trump surprised Limbaugh and had First Lady Melania Trump place the medal on him during the speech.

Long overdue, Trump honored the memory of ISIS victim Kayla Mueller by inviting her parents. He also brought Sergeant First Class Townsend Williams back from Afghanistan to surprise his wife and children. Megan wrote about both here.

I am not a big fan of the State of the Union address, even when a president I like is in office. I would be perfectly happy if we went back to the days when the president submitted it in letter form.

President Trump’s speech on Tuesday was significant however, signaling a sea change in his political abilities. It was like seeing a brilliant fastball pitcher suddenly take several miles per hour off the pitch and throw a devastating changeup.

A changeup that he’s confident in using as a strikeout pitch.

A Better Republican Than Jeff Flake

My new Democratic Senator continues to surprise:

Democrat gives standing ovation to Trump comments on opportunity zones

And

Not too many Democrats applauding American exceptionalism. Kyrsten Sinema was one of the few exceptions. #SOTU https://t.co/6YbSLwuTDz — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) February 5, 2020

Pelosi is ordering box wine by the truckload now. Trump's Approval Rating Beats Obama's at Same Point in His Presidency, Despite Impeachment

Oh. AOC, Maxine Waters to Boycott Trump's State of the Union Amid Impeachment

Ted Cruz Rips Impeachment Case to Shreds: Obama Actually Did What Trump Was Impeached For

What's not to like?!? Trump Excludes Shocked CNN From Traditional News Anchor Luncheon Before State of the Union

Trump Says AOC Will Challenge Schumer in 2022 Democratic Primary and Win Handily

MSNBC's Zerlina Maxwell Explains Iowa Caucus Chaos: 'Systemic Racism'

Oops. Deja Vu: DHS Offered to Test Iowa Caucus App in Advance, But Democrats Said No

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Hit Over Fake Native American Ties, Real Casino Deal

Seriously, #NeverTrump, What WILL You Give Up to Own Trump?

Second Amendment Sanctuary Movement Reaches New York State

I'm sure he's over it. Jill Biden: We Aren’t Friends With Lindsey Graham Anymore

DANGER WILL ROBINSON! James Carville Panics Over Sanders: ‘I Am Scared To Death…Do We Want To Be An Ideological Cult?’

Collins Makes It Official: Yes, I’ll Acquit Trump On Both Charges

#TheMaskIsOff. In 1985, Bernie Sanders Defended Nicaragua’s ‘Suspension Of Certain Civil Liberties’

“Toxic Work Culture”? Dem 2020 Convention Host Committee Suspends Top Two Officials

#MayorCheat Trends as Pete Buttigieg’s Iowa Machinations Come to Light

CBS Does a New Variation on ‘Republicans Pounce’ Over the Iowa Caucus Train Wreck

Spy Games: China Using U.S. University System To Steal American Technology

Speaker Pelosi and the Democrats seem pretty bitter about a little girl being awarded a scholarship

Speaker Nancy Pelosi keeps busy during SOTU — again — by shuffling through papers

‘You just played yourselves’: CNN’s Dana Bash tries to ask Vice President Pence if it’s ‘awkward’ going to the SOTU

Schlichter: What Rush Means To Us, And To Me

Um...Yikes: Buttigieg Caucus Supporter Asks to Change Vote After She Finds Out He's Gay

President Trump Honors Ellie Schneider, Girl Born at 21 Weeks in SOTU Address

WATCH: CNN Panel Unloads on Joe Biden for His 'Big Problem' Following the Iowa Caucuses

Coronavirus: Ten passengers on cruise ship test positive for virus

How To Make Peace With Your Noisy Mind—7 Tips From An Ex-Monk

Highly improbable storylines but a fun show to watch: ‘Ray Donovan’ Star Liev Schreiber Salutes Series After Cancellation By Showtime

DNC Offers Startup $500 Million To Develop Pencil That Can Accurately Record Election Results https://t.co/xqBGkiYvUl pic.twitter.com/8F3uJNMPyR — The Onion (@TheOnion) February 4, 2020

This is fun for a couple of reasons. First, it showcases just how great Mike Douglas was. He’s got two guests going kind of nuts, so he lets them. He’s not worried about his ego. Second, it’s very likely that about ¾ of the drugs in the tristate area were in Sly’s and Pryor’s bloodstreams at the time of this taping.

My goatee is becoming rather luxurious.

