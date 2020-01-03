The Morning Briefing: Trump Fulfills His New Year Promise to Iran

Shot

....Iran will be held fully responsible for lives lost, or damage incurred, at any of our facilities. They will pay a very BIG PRICE! This is not a Warning, it is a Threat. Happy New Year! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019

Rough end of the week for the Islamoterrorist scum. https://t.co/6wUkO7zKxF — SFK (@stephenkruiser) January 3, 2020

Qasem Soleimani, leader of Iran's Quds Force, and Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes, the leader of Kata'ib Hezbollah (KH), an Iranian-sponsored Shiite militia, were killed Friday in airstrikes on Baghdad International Airport. The Pentagon confirmed that President Donald Trump ordered the airstrike. Both U.S. and Israeli forces were put on high alert after the attack, in preparation for any Iranian retaliation.

There isn’t a lot of “Thank Allah It’s Friday” going around in Terroristland today. Several players from the terrorist game were removed from the board in rather swift fashion and the world is a better place because of it.

OK, maybe Democrats don't think that:

Joe Biden releases a statement: pic.twitter.com/napFzZYNY8 — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) January 3, 2020

American leftists are forever playing a most dangerous game of moral equivalence when it comes to Islamic terrorists. Their warped theorizing tells us that killing people who very long ago decided that they want to kill us will make them want to kill us even more.

Note to lefties: they want to kill you because you woke up today.

The argument that we should treat the dangerous players in the Middle East with kid gloves because we might provoke them if we don’t is not only tedious, but dangerous as well. There is no gray area to be found in this particular ideological battle. A handshake is not the order of the day when the enemy seeks your annihilation.

Thankfully, we have people in charge at the moment who get that:

This is legit the ending of Godfather 1 with Trump just ending everybody in one night https://t.co/3bHSVRbOB6 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 3, 2020

Castro’s Campaign Fails As Democrats Realize His First Name Isn’t Fidel https://t.co/5mLuGGEXzg — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) January 2, 2020

Macro Photography of Insects in the Morning Dew by German Photographer Martin Amm

(https://t.co/yTCNDG6p80) pic.twitter.com/Tazdo4IqW2 — 41 Strange (@41Strange) January 3, 2020

Some rare Lenny Bruce on television stuff:

I'm still not sure why the 20s roared the last time.

