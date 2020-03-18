The Morning Briefing: Tom Brady Puts the New England Patriots In Permanent Super Bowl Quarantine

If the NFL Has a Season...

It is with indescribable joy that I am beginning this hump-day edition of the Morning Brief writing about something other than COVID-19 which, by the way, I spent part of Tuesday thinking I had. One trip out in public and I was imagining all kinds of things. I've been very sleep-deprived for several days for a variety of reasons and I’m really run down. My fatigue began playing tricks with my brain and nobody needs that kind of nonsense in these times.

When I did wander over to my computer yesterday morning I was greeted by the news that Tom Brady was leaving the New England Patriots after twenty years and likely heading to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Now, no one knows if the NFL is even going to have a season. One would like to think that we will be through the worst of everything by late August, but the NFL may prematurely shut it all down anyway. The Kentucky Derby isn’t until May, and that’s already been postponed until September now.

The news about Brady’s move is notable simply because the amount of success he had in New England -- six Super Bowl titles -- made it seem like he would be with the team until he retired. Even though he had an off, and frustrating year in 2019, it still seemed like he, coach Bill Belichick would figure something out, if only so Julian Edelman didn’t have to endure the breakup (no word on who gets custody of him yet).

I have a lot of friends who are Patriots fans and many of them have wondered for a while if both Brady and Belichick are intent on proving each can be successful without the other. Maybe, but why let ego get in the way of all of that winning?

As a Steelers fan (long story) Brady’s tenure in New England has been the bane of my existence. I certainly won’t be sorry to see him go to the NFC. I am very grateful to him, however, for giving me a lead story that wasn’t about people dying.

Another Rough Night for the Bernie Bros

In case you missed it, Crazy Joe the Wonder Veep cleaned Bernie's clock in another round of primaries. Biden's delegate count may not be mathematically insurmountable just yet, but it's so large the Bernie didn't even try to get out and put lipstick on the pig of a night he had.

Many of us thought that he would exit somewhat gracefully after last Tuesday. Now, when he finally does end his campaign it's going to have that "You're fired!"/"No, I quit!" feeling to it.

America may have dodged a bullet with the end of the brief Sanders juggernaut, but the Democrats are still going to nominate a freak who sniffs strangers and spends half the day wondering how his shoes got tied.

A moron who may even have a chance of winning if this plague gets any worse.

Oh, That's How to Avoid All of This

There aren't many fun stories coming out of the coronavirus mill these days but this one that Megan wrote about Jared Leto gave me a chuckle:

Hollywood actor Jared Leto has emerged (looking like a chic Jesus) from a 12-day "silent meditation" in the desert to news of a global pandemic. Now, I don't know about you, but I've been following this WuFlu thing for at least two months, so I'm not sure if I believe that Leto had no idea that this was a thing, but let's go with it for the giggles. I don't know if this was some sort of Lenten observation or just a hippie L.A. thing that the wealthy do when they feel their third eye is clogged, but it's worth noting that the actual Jesus went into the desert for 40 days, not a measly twelve. But I digress.

In Leto's defense, things have only been at peak insanity here since last Thursday.

How nice do 12 days in the desert with no news sound right about now? I wish I were wealthy enough to take an extended and isolated retreat now.

Paste-Eater of the Day

Some moron in the comments underwent a major panty-bunching because I wrote about "my" Starbucks yesterday. The basement-dweller was laughably calling my conservative "cred" into question, and I'm grateful that some of you fine readers let him know that he's an idiot.

Here's the kind of conservative I am: I'll do whatever the hell I want and you can do the same.

I'm thinking of highlighting a few of these trolls every week. We can mock them here while I put them in a seven-day comments timeout.

That just popped into my head. What do you think, dear readers?

We Should All Cope This Well

Last year, this man lost his 16-yr old son in a car wreck. He decided to donate his son’s organs, including his heart.



This month the heart recipient sent Dad a surprise gift - a teddy bear with a recording of his son's heartbeat.



Wait for it...??????pic.twitter.com/fXs5sm2qEn — Rex Chapman???? (@RexChapman) March 13, 2020

PJM Linktank

THIS HAPPENED PEOPLE: [WATCH] Even CNN's Dana Bash Praises Trump as 'the Kind of Leader That People Need

First No Collusion, Now No Actual *Russians* in Mueller's Disastrous Russian Collusion Illusion

'Straight Talk': Here Are the 10 Key Things a 'Medical Detective' Says About COVID-19

It's just going to get creepier. The Death of Privacy? Government Conferring With Tech Companies on Ways to Track Your Cellphone

Jail Break: LA Sheriff Releases Inmates, 'Socially Distancing' Them from Jail but Not From Law-Abiding Citizens

Dems Ready to Go 'All in' to Politicize COVID-19 Pandemic Response

Joe Biden Spreads Misinformation About Trump and the WHO Amid Coronavirus

Coronapocalypse Now: Tools for the Teleworker

6 Sanity-Saving Tips for Newly Homeschooling Work-At-Home Parents

VodkaPundit: RESET: Russian Parliament Declares National Do-Over, Allows Putin to Rule Until 2036

Portrait of an American City at the Dawn of a Pandemic

The Manchurian Media

VIP

VodkaPundit, Part Deux: The Homefront: How Americans Cope with Coronavirus

What I Learned About the Coronavirus Pandemic From Shopping at Walmart

Pelosi Is Right: Our Civilization Is at Risk. But Trump Isn't the Problem

Coronapocalypse: It Turns Out My Backyard Chickens Are Worth All the Trouble

VIP Gold

Schlichter: I Told You to Buy Guns and Ammunition But Did You Listen?

Ventilator Manufacturer: We Can Quickly Ramp Up Production Five-Fold — If The Feds Want Us To

From the Mothership and Beyond

Some Sheriffs Finding Ways To Process CCW Licenses During Pandemic

Emergency Declarations And Your 2A Rights

Texas Appellate Court Halts Execution — Over Coronavirus Spread Fears

Fauci: Young People, We Can’t Do This Without You

Innovation: Lack Of Product Makes For Strange Partners In COVID-19 War

Trump: You’re Damned Right I Called The Code Red On The “Chinese Virus”

Italy Is Becoming The Worst Case Scenario For Coronavirus (But Florida Could Be As Bad)

Now Hiring: Grocers Respond To Increased Demands

They'll probably all get smarter now: More Than 6.1 Million CA Students Might Not Be Going Back to School Before Summer

Tom Cotton Joins Mitt Romney in Proposing Immediate Relief for Low-income Families

McConnell: We're Ready to Vote on the House Emergency Relief Bill, But Senate GOP Has Much Bigger Plans

Dr. Fauci: The CDC Testing Delay For Wuhan Virus Is 'Certainly Not the President’s Fault'

Trump Admin Cuts Red Tape to Speed Up the Supply Chain and Get Essential Goods to Americans

5 Big Government, America-Destroying Schemes Democrats are Proposing During COVID-19 Crisis

Yes, Mom, the CDC Is Part of the Deep State, Too

Watch: Reporter Upset Over Trump’s Attacks on Democrats Gets Primer From Trump on Why He Won’t Back Down

Did Kim Foxx Shrug off Jussie Smollett for the Bigger Fish of R. Kelly? Newly-Obtained Documents Speak Out

Um...TikTok Star Licks Airplane Toilet Seat; Invites Friends to ‘Take the Coronavirus Challenge’ (Watch)

Dr. (Said) No: Bond Girl Olga Kurylenko Contracts the Wuhan Flu, Gets Refused a Hospital Bed

Will The U.S. Let China Control The Narrative?

More hell freezing over: NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo tells MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow that Trump’s ‘doing what he has to do and I respect him for it’ [WATCH]

‘You CAN’T be this stupid’: AOC again proves her so-called economics degree USELESS raging at Trump over his ‘rescue package’

Mary Katharine Ham gracefully shuts down vile troll who takes vicious swipe at her recent marriage

Chris Cuomo and Andrew Cuomo’s on-air exchange might be exactly what ‘the whole country needed’

Facebook was marking legitimate news articles about the coronavirus as spam due to a software bug

Why we’re seeing some severe COVID-19 cases among younger people

Box Office Fades To Black As Coronavirus Shuts Down 4K North American Theaters Into May: Where The Studios Stand & What’s Next?

Immigration judges, ICE attorneys, and experts are calling on the Trump administration to close the courts to stop the novel coronavirus from spreading

'This is the first time NASA has been in this situation:' NASA is forcing nearly all 17,000 of its staff to work from home after coronavirus cases appear at 2 space centers

Mnuchin Reportedly Warned Senators Of 20% Unemployment Without Coronavirus Rescue

Bee Me

Biden: 'Not Only Will I Appoint A Woman Running Mate, But I Will Stand Behind Her At All Times' https://t.co/St1BdrdLr3 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) March 17, 2020

The Kruiser Kabana

Farid Rueda & Areuz pic.twitter.com/ScqLyJoxJS — Street Art Magic (@streetartmagic) March 17, 2020

Let's have some fun.

Sometimes during a plague, you just want a Hot Pocket.

___

Kruiser Twitter

Kruiser Facebook

PJ Media Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.”