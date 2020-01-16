The Morning Briefing: The Granny Wine Box Traveling Impeachment Circus Heads to the Senate

Pelosi Finishes Blinking

Do you not feel the enthusiasm?!?!?

A full month after the oh-so-important WE ABSOLUTELY HAVE TO DO IT NOW House vote to impeach President Trump, Speaker Nancy Pelosi finally decided to get around to what she should have done the day after the vote:

On Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi led Democrats in approving a measure to finally forward the articles of impeachment passed on December 18 over to the Senate for a trial. Pelosi had held up the articles after insisting that Trump needed to be impeached as soon as possible because he posed an imminent threat to the 2020 election. Democrats also approved seven impeachment managers, headed by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.). "We are here today to cross a very important threshold in American history," Pelosi said before the mostly partisan vote (228-193). She recalled her long opposition to impeachment and then blamed Trump for forcing her hand. "He crossed a threshold. He gave us no choice." Yet the speaker's own actions suggest she did indeed have a choice. Contrary to her protestations that Trump needed to be removed as soon as possible, Pelosi delayed the process by refusing to hand over the articles of impeachment once the House had voted on them.

The president didn't cross a line. In fact, the Democrats couldn’t even impeach him on all the things they’d been promising to make stick for months.

Rather, Pelosi was pushed over a line she never wanted to cross, forced primarily by the unruly young ‘uns in her party who she couldn’t control. She may be flailing at the moment, but Pelosi used to be one of the shrewdest politicians in American history. She knew that once the Democrats committed to going down the road to impeachment their odds of arriving at President Trump’s re-election greatly increased.

Pelosi’s gamesmanship (gameswomanship?) this past month was further proof that this has never been anything but a partisan hit job sham. She tried to play games with Mitch McConnell, who is now the superior political tactician by far.

This is nothing more than a political drama that Pelosi -- once forced to yield -- was hoping she could draw out to embarrass the president and hopefully damage his chances in November.

The impeachment of the president should be a solemn undertaking. Pelosi and Co. have turned it into a tawdry extended photo-op, complete with tacky souvenir tchotchkes.

No one needs this, not even the Democrats.

They’re just unaware of that.

Do This

#TyposWin

#HereWeGo

Presenting the greatest draft class in NFL history:

The Steelers 1974 rookie class produced five Hall of Famers. An incredible group.



1st Round – Lynn Swann

2nd Round – Jack Lambert

4th Round – John Stallworth

5th Round – Mike Webster

UDFA - Donnie Shell — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) January 15, 2020

PJM Linktank

Whaddya know. Illegal Alien Crossings Down an Extraordinary 78 Percent

Iran State Media Tries to Justify Ukrainian Plane Strike With Mock Trial Propaganda

Equal Rights Amendment Passes in Virginia... 37 Years After the Deadline

High-Energy Trump Rally in Milwaukee Full of Fun, Biden Jokes, and a Promise to Fix My @#$*ing Dishwasher

Golden Globe-Winner Ramy Youssef’s Muslim Family Sitcom More Tragedy than Comedy

How Fragile Is Iran's Theocracy?

She'll have to sober up first. Nancy Pelosi Should See These Videos From Iran

As I was saying...Pelosi Pulls A Schiff, Deliberately Misquotes Trump-Zelensky Call on House Floor

VIP

VodkaPundit: We Are (Half) the World: What's Your Real Worth, America?

From the Mothership and Beyond

Shut up and sing. R.E.M. considering legal action against Trump for using their songs at rallies

Kansas man requests 'trial by combat' with swords to settle custody battle with ex-wife

Toyota makes a big bet on secretive flying taxi startup Joby Aviation

Iran To Europe: You Could Be Next

San Francisco’s Sad Homeless Merry Go Round

Report: McConnell Open To “Witness Reciprocity” For Trump And House Dems At Impeachment Trial

Nancy Pelosi Makes an Unintended Admission While Ranting Incoherently About Impeachment

A Shadow Looms: Dark Money Tied to AOC is About to Shred Biden and Buttigieg

California, Pt. 2: VA Dems Introduce Ammo Tax, Partial Hunting Ban

Federalist Co-Founder Shreds Democrats' New Trump Impeachment Evidence With One Tweet

Al Sharpton and Van Jones Agree: No Democrat on the Debate Stage Can Take on Trump

‘What’s an editor?’ Amb. Richard Grenell calls fake news on the Washington Post’s story about auto tariffs

Since Project Veritas video dropped, it looks like all of Bernie’s Iowa state directors have locked down their accounts

LOL...who? How about no? Sen. Kamala Harris wants a freeze on judicial nominees during impeachment trial

Are we really pretending the Senate had a good rep before impeachment? Its Reputation Tattered, Polarized Senate Faces a Steep Impeachment Test

David Bowie: Unseen footage released by De Montfort University

Michelle Williams Doesn’t Speak for Me

Taal: Rescuing animals from a Philippine volcano

Bee Me

Senate Asks Pelosi If She Can Send Over Copy Of Impeachment Articles Without Wine Stains All Over It https://t.co/BXMmDSdVqP — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) January 15, 2020

The Kruiser Kabana

My House Until the Election

Celebrating the end of prohibition, 1933. pic.twitter.com/vJSmQc6MWV — History In Pictures (@HistoryInPics) January 15, 2020

In celebration of Alex Karras being elected to the NFL Hall of Fame. (LANGUAGE WARNING)

My knee just popped in more places than exist within it.

___

Kruiser Twitter

Kruiser Facebook

PJ Media Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.”