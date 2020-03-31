The Morning Briefing: The Democrats Want You Out To Be of Work

She's the Worst

Many people are being called upon to deal with more than the rest of us during these plague quarantine times. Health professionals pop into mind first for most people, obviously.

But what of those people who are making this isolation easier for us? The people who are delivering groceries, medicine, and, yes, booze to those of use hunkering down in isolation?

These are people who are blessed with work during uncertain employment times but are faced with a most daunting task: dealing with the public while we are all supposed to be avoiding each other.

Obviously, we should be thinking of ways to help all of us be safe. Extra thought should be given to those who are exposing themselves to potential danger on a daily basis. This is a sensible approach.

Enter one Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Just when you think the ditzy bartender can’t be a bigger threat to the common good, she ups her game:

One of the best ways to thank essential workers is to support the fight to improve their lives.



Instacart & Amazon workers are on strike for:

- Safer working conditions

- Paid leave 4all

- Hazard pay



You can help. Skip your order today &offer to help those who rely on delivery. https://t.co/7Z3wTNB0fF — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 30, 2020

AOC is so devoted to the commie common good that she wants some of the only people in America who are guaranteed work to voluntarily give that work up for some union talking point.

I have been availing myself of Instacart and Amazon more than I usually do these past couple of weeks. I’ve been tipping a lot more, because I know they’re actual “front line” people. They all seem happy to be working.

Until some union organizer commie freaks like AOC move in.

This woman, and her commie union organizer ilk, are the last things a country in crisis needs. She’s a vile, self-serving leftist operative who seeks to unravel the fabric of the Republic to achieve her leftist goals.

Don’t let her win.

Probably Longer Than You Want It To

How long will President Trump's poll surge last? | Analysis by CNN's Chris Cillizza https://t.co/ETF0MqYq3A pic.twitter.com/JTMee8aKWX — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) March 31, 2020

Quarantine Fun

Them: “What day is it?”



Me: “Season 3, Episode 9” — Dylan Farella (@dfarella) March 28, 2020

Missed an Opportunity to Show the Empty Parking Lot While Playing Music from National Lampoon's Vacation

Drone aerials show a deserted Magic Mountain theme park in Los Angeles, California, as many theme parks have shut down in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.



At least 37 people have died in Los Angeles County. https://t.co/HB0PvuD2k0 pic.twitter.com/I8MGHRpk8D — ABC News (@ABC) March 30, 2020

Bee Me

Dude.

Scholars Now Agree Pontius Pilate Didn't Wash His Hands Long Enough To Avoid Responsibility For Crucifixion https://t.co/LWXewS5C6X — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) March 31, 2020

The Kruiser Kabana

On the right is the red siren in the fog that has become the top of Empire State Building to honor emergency workers. In the water on the left, the blue sirens from boats guarding the USNS Comfort. pic.twitter.com/FzFOiXQ2gU — Zach Haberman (@ZHaberman) March 31, 2020

An amazing player to watch.

Exhaust yourself with a pleasure today.

___

