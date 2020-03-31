The Morning Briefing: The Democrats Want You Out To Be of Work
She's the Worst
Many people are being called upon to deal with more than the rest of us during these plague quarantine times. Health professionals pop into mind first for most people, obviously.
But what of those people who are making this isolation easier for us? The people who are delivering groceries, medicine, and, yes, booze to those of use hunkering down in isolation?
These are people who are blessed with work during uncertain employment times but are faced with a most daunting task: dealing with the public while we are all supposed to be avoiding each other.
Obviously, we should be thinking of ways to help all of us be safe. Extra thought should be given to those who are exposing themselves to potential danger on a daily basis. This is a sensible approach.
Enter one Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
Just when you think the ditzy bartender can’t be a bigger threat to the common good, she ups her game:
AOC is so devoted to the commie common good that she wants some of the only people in America who are guaranteed work to voluntarily give that work up for some union talking point.
I have been availing myself of Instacart and Amazon more than I usually do these past couple of weeks. I’ve been tipping a lot more, because I know they’re actual “front line” people. They all seem happy to be working.
Until some union organizer commie freaks like AOC move in.
This woman, and her commie union organizer ilk, are the last things a country in crisis needs. She’s a vile, self-serving leftist operative who seeks to unravel the fabric of the Republic to achieve her leftist goals.
Don’t let her win.
PJ Media Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.”
