The Morning Briefing: Senate Unanimously Passes Coronavirus Relief Bill—Someone Should Check on Granny Boxwine
Worst Episode of Family Feud Ever
After three days of descending into dysfunctionally divisive hell at a time when Americans most needed some unifying behavior -- as well as some money -- the United States Senate finally put on its Big Politician Pants, lit a unity candle, and had the most kumbaya of all kumbaya moments.
The elders of the village stayed up past their bedtimes and passed the coronavirus relief bill with a unanimous 96-0 vote:
In the wee hours of Wednesday evening, the U.S. Senate finally passed the $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill after a great deal of Democrat stalling and a futile effort by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to put forward a separate bill jam-packed with liberal Christmas wish-list items. The bill provides crucial relief to businesses struggling with the social distancing strategy of stopping the spread of the coronavirus. It now heads to the House.
The stimulus bill is far from perfect, but its passage unmasked Pelosi's tactics as a disgraceful waste of time during this crisis. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) slammed the speaker for her attempt to jam her liberal pipe dreams down Americans' throats in the midst of a crisis.
The fact that the Speaker of the House was able to throw a wrench into the workings of the Senate as successfully as Pelosi did for a few days is just one more bizarre aspect of this Bizarroworld we live in during these pandemic times.
Pelosi engaged in some of the most shameless politicking for personal gain of her career, and that’s saying quite a lot. Thankfully, it was all for naught. However, as Tyler mentioned in his headline, she was gambling with people’s lives. This should be a permanent stain on her career, but the thoroughly evil press is no doubt working on ways to run interference for her.
As I wrote last week, I’m a veteran skeptic of the government’s ability to “help.” Ronald Reagan’s legendary quote on the subject always comes to mind: “The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: I’m from the Government, and I’m here to help.”
I have the luxury of being skeptical at the moment because I have work though. If any of this can truly bring relief to people in need then I hope that happens in a hurry. I’m not fond of being proven wrong, but I wouldn’t mind taking the hit in this instance.
If You Love Your Work You'll Never Work a Day in Your Life
The optics on this have to be brutal for the Trump Derangement Syndrome crowd, who were no doubt cheering on all of the partisan bickering in the Senate the past few days. There are people in this country who have been rooting for dysfunction and economic chaos. That means that they’re perversely rooting for the virus.
Am I implying that there are Americans who would rather have President Trump’s reputation damaged by a body count than see him succeed or get re-elected?
No, I’m stating it outright.
A Reminder That Everyone Isn't Awful
PJ Media Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of "Don't Let the Hippies Shower" and "Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage," both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media's "Morning Briefing."
