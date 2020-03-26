The Morning Briefing: Senate Unanimously Passes Coronavirus Relief Bill—Someone Should Check on Granny Boxwine

Worst Episode of Family Feud Ever

After three days of descending into dysfunctionally divisive hell at a time when Americans most needed some unifying behavior -- as well as some money -- the United States Senate finally put on its Big Politician Pants, lit a unity candle, and had the most kumbaya of all kumbaya moments.

The elders of the village stayed up past their bedtimes and passed the coronavirus relief bill with a unanimous 96-0 vote:

In the wee hours of Wednesday evening, the U.S. Senate finally passed the $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill after a great deal of Democrat stalling and a futile effort by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to put forward a separate bill jam-packed with liberal Christmas wish-list items. The bill provides crucial relief to businesses struggling with the social distancing strategy of stopping the spread of the coronavirus. It now heads to the House. The stimulus bill is far from perfect, but its passage unmasked Pelosi's tactics as a disgraceful waste of time during this crisis. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) slammed the speaker for her attempt to jam her liberal pipe dreams down Americans' throats in the midst of a crisis.

The fact that the Speaker of the House was able to throw a wrench into the workings of the Senate as successfully as Pelosi did for a few days is just one more bizarre aspect of this Bizarroworld we live in during these pandemic times.

Pelosi engaged in some of the most shameless politicking for personal gain of her career, and that’s saying quite a lot. Thankfully, it was all for naught. However, as Tyler mentioned in his headline, she was gambling with people’s lives. This should be a permanent stain on her career, but the thoroughly evil press is no doubt working on ways to run interference for her.

As I wrote last week, I’m a veteran skeptic of the government’s ability to “help.” Ronald Reagan’s legendary quote on the subject always comes to mind: “The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: I’m from the Government, and I’m here to help.”

I have the luxury of being skeptical at the moment because I have work though. If any of this can truly bring relief to people in need then I hope that happens in a hurry. I’m not fond of being proven wrong, but I wouldn’t mind taking the hit in this instance.

If You Love Your Work You'll Never Work a Day in Your Life

96-0 in the United States Senate. Congratulations AMERICA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 26, 2020

The optics on this have to be brutal for the Trump Derangement Syndrome crowd, who were no doubt cheering on all of the partisan bickering in the Senate the past few days. There are people in this country who have been rooting for dysfunction and economic chaos. That means that they’re perversely rooting for the virus.

Am I implying that there are Americans who would rather have President Trump’s reputation damaged by a body count than see him succeed or get re-elected?

No, I’m stating it outright.

A Reminder That Everyone Isn't Awful

This woman is helping the homeless in Los Angeles by handing out hamburgers, hand sanitizer and vitamin C all while practicing social distancing. https://t.co/uxQOrrPNlX pic.twitter.com/xx6GYqK7H8 — ABC News (@ABC) March 26, 2020

PJM Linktank

VIP Gold

Coronavirus Convention? Dems Pledge To Hold 2020 Milwaukee Event — Publicly, At Least

From the Mothership and Beyond

Well then...Ernest Hemingway Once Survived a Quarantine with His Wife and His Mistress

Joe Biden Is Not The Leader We Need In A Post-Coronavirus World

Schlichter: Virus Heroes and Zeros

Dr. Birx Warns About Frightening and Misleading Coronavirus Projections

Trump Smacks Down Reporter Who Asks Him How Many Wuhan Coronavirus Deaths Are Acceptable to Him

MSNBC Host Reveals Her Biggest Fear About the Wuhan Coronavirus Pandemic

FBI Kills Terror Suspect Planning to Bomb Hospital Over Government Response to the Coronavirus

After Last Week's Sexist Tweets, DSCC Uses Stephen King to Fundraise Against Susan Collins

'This Is Not a Corporate Giveaway': Kevin McCarthy Defends Senate Bill

Oh, Look: De Blasio Forgets to Mention His Role In NYC's Wuhan Coronavirus Outbreak

Power-hungry fascist: L.A. Mayor Garcetti Says Residents Will Be Confined to Homes For “At Least Two Months”

L.A. Political Fundraiser to Plead Guilty to Facilitating Bribes to City Councilmember

Another facelift? Oh, So This Is Why Joe Biden Has Been Hiding

Kinsa “Health Map” Shows Fever Rates Decreasing Virtually Everywhere In The United States

UK Plans To Have A Home Blood Test For Coronavirus Available Soon On Amazon (Update: High Failure Rate?)

Iran’s Coronavirus Death Toll Passes 2,000, New Travel Restrictions Are Put In Place

Contra Andrew Cuomo, While A Grim Choice, We May Have To Restart The Economy

Pompeo, Cotton: You Bet We Will Provide A “Reckoning” For China Over COVID-19

Remington Offers NY Factory To State To Produce Medical Supplies

Man Defends Self After First Date Turns Into Home Invasion

Politifact Determined To Cover Biden’s Confiscation Desires

Wuhan Virus Numbers: Nightly Update March 25, 2020-As Of 2359GMT

Terrence K. Williams Posts a Hilarious Response to Madonna’s Wuhan Bathtub Broadcast

Even Dr. Fauci Lost It With Media Today After Yet Another Political Question

Opinion: Trump’s Message for People Is to Choose Hope Over Fear in Midst of the Pandemic … and He’s Right

Winning. Under Freedom Foundation Pressure, Teamsters 117 Shutters Dues-Funded Political Fund

PULITZER! WaPo firefighter calls parents of Twitter rando with 400 followers who has unpopular opinion about the coronavirus shutdowns

‘2016 all over again’: MSNBC contributor upset that cable news is giving President Trump free airtime

Employees at nine Amazon warehouses have contracted the coronavirus

This SF dude had a friend deliver TP via drone while sheltered in place

12 heist movies to make you feel like you’re up to something while social distancing

5 tips to keep you sane during the coronavirus crisis

Why orange juice prices are soaring on global markets

Bee Me

Too good.

'Live, Laugh, Love' Sign Discovered In Paul The Apostle's Prison Cell https://t.co/bPjNO7g1O6 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) March 26, 2020

The Kruiser Kabana

As if the people aren’t suffering enough, now they’ve got this stuck in their heads ???? pic.twitter.com/xxsRHLrLx4 — CCTV IDIOTS (@cctvidiots) March 26, 2020

This is just the kind of distraction we all need. Watch the whole thing, the way he finishes is fun.

I want to build tree house, which is difficult when one is surrounded by cactus.

___

Kruiser Twitter

Kruiser Facebook

PJ Media Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.”