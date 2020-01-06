The Morning Briefing: Ricky Gervais Saves the Entertainment Industry From Itself

OK, That Just Happened

Happy Monday, my dear readers, and what a marvelous day this is.

Ricky Gervais hosted the Golden Globe Awards for the fifth -- and he insists final -- time last night and his opening monologue was the greatest thing in awards show history.

Taking no prisoners and deeming no cows sacred, the British comedian managed to speak for regular Americans as he lampooned the entertainment industry.

Gervais’s monologue was reminiscent of the old Dean Martin roast days, when Hollywood celebrities were able to laugh at themselves. The leftist infection in the entertainment industry has made most movie and television stars feel too self-important to ever be self-effacing.

In a little under eight minutes, Gervais managed to obliterate celebrity pomposity.

The entire monologue is brilliant, but the end of it is what makes it transcendent. Gervais tells the room full of egomaniacs that they shouldn’t make political statements when accepting their awards.

“...you know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg.”

More of this, please.

Here is the entire monologue:

Here is the full intro to the Golden Globes by @rickygervais Holy smokes.

It’s a must watch.



pic.twitter.com/TAAEocKGif — Jim Hamilton (@jimhamilton4) January 6, 2020

___

PJ Media Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.”