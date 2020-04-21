The Morning Briefing: POTUS Uses COVID-19 Threat to Drop the Immigration Hammer

Well, It's a Start

President Trump turned Monday night on its head, teasing a promise that a good many of us have been hoping for in some form or another. After listening to idiot Democrats and their flying monkeys in the media repeatedly say that he wasn’t or isn’t taking the coronavirus threat seriously enough, the president used the threat of the crisis to make a big move on immigration.

The president tweeted that he would be issuing an executive order “temporarily suspending immigration into the United States.”

There had been no mention of anything of the sort during the president’s daily coronavirus briefing earlier on Monday, which made it all the more melodramatic.

It’s going to be fun watching the media pivot or swirl now that Trump has thrown them this curveball. This is another one of those times where those of us who enjoy watching the president play the media think he might be playing some sort of five-dimensional chess with them.

We’ll probably see a lot more like this response from Politico:

The announcement stood in contrast to Trump's recent messages of cautious optimism about the country soon reemerging from weeks of lockdowns designed to contain the virus. The president has repeatedly tried to downplay the severity of the outbreak since its arrival in the country, and his push to reopen the economy has put him at odds with some of the nation‘s governors and, at times, his top health experts.

It is almost impossible to overstate just how awful the media has been these past few weeks. I probably shouldn’t be surprised anymore. Since November of 2016, every time I think the media has reached its professional nadir, a “hold our beer moment” quickly ensues. There is virtually nothing that President Trump can do during this crisis that will allow them to offer him any praise. He could start curing people himself and members of the press corps would complain that he was taking attention away from medical professionals.

Everyone in the media seems to be struggling with the very common notion of “cautious optimism,” which is what the president is preaching. There are places in the country that are going to be able to re-open and go back to work before others, there’s no call for blanket gloom and doom. Of course, the longer we’re miserable, the more likely that drooling moron Joe Biden has a chance of getting elected president, so it’s easy to figure out why they’re rooting for that.

Cautious optimism is balance. Balance is calm. Calm is good in difficult times.

I’d love us all to get back to work as quickly as possible.

Still, I wouldn’t mind if this executive order lingers awhile.

If Only There Were People In the World Who Thought This Was a Bad Idea

Inmates committing crimes after coronavirus release 'unconscionable': De Blasio https://t.co/KrbfBVvn9e pic.twitter.com/dSfjgItUO6 — New York Post (@nypost) April 20, 2020

PJM Linktank

My Tuesday column: Maybe It's Worth Putting on a Few Covid Pounds to Support Local Bars and Restaurants

#FakeNews strikes again: Remember The Beaches CRAMMED With #FloridaMorons in Jacksonville? Here's What The Beaches Really Looked Like.

VodkaPundit: VIDEO: Michigan Golfers Flouting Lockdown Rules Right Next Door to Governor's Mansion

Has North Korea's Commie Rocket Man Kim Jong Un Taken Ill?

When Democrats don't want you dead, they want you suffering: AOC Celebrates Oil Workers Losing Their Livelihoods: 'You Absolutely Love to See It'

Somebody Should Tell the Governor That California Is Re-Opening With or Without Him

Patton Oswalt: Americans Are Only 'Risking Viral Death' by Protesting Because They Miss Fuddruckers

[WATCH] Dan Crenshaw WRECKS Democrat Narrative With Amazing Viral Video

Not creepy at all. Montana County Orders Residents to Wear Mandatory Pink Wristbands in Order to Shop — Or Get Reported to Police

Medical Experts Appear on 'Life, Liberty, and Levin' to Urge Leaders to Reopen America

Always has been. Pelosi Is Now 'Non-Essential Nancy.' Here Are 20 Jobs More Important Than Hers.

[VIDEO] After COVID-19 Nannies Fill Skate Park with Sand, Skaters Get Creative

[WATCH] Tom Cotton Condemns China's 'Deliberate Evil Act That Unleashed This Pandemic on the World'

Newly Declassified Evidence: Russia Didn't Try to Help Elect Trump in 2016

While the Economy Goes Bust, Farm-to-Table Booms

Conservative Street Artist Sabo Strikes Again With Campaign to End Quarantine

VIP

Me again: Can We Be Done With Jake Tapper Already?

The Fringe With Megan Fox, Episode 13: Better Dead Than Red

VodkaPundit, Part Deux: April 19, 1775: The Day America Was Born

VIP Gold

Politics Overshadowed the 18th Century Yellow Fever Too

From the Mothership and Beyond

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez Retain JPMorgan to Raise Money for Mets Bid (EXCLUSIVE)

Legit. MMA Gym Pushes For Self-Defense Classes To Be Labeled ‘Essential’

Why First-Time Gun Buyers Chose Now To Arm Themselves

Rolling Protests Target Massachusetts Gun Store Closures

As He Criticizes Trump Again, When Will Anyone Press de Blasio on His Incompetent Wuhan Coronavirus Response?

WATCH: CNN's Attempt to Save Face Over Cuomo Failing to Take His Coronavirus Diagnosis Seriously

Former NYPD Sergeants Blame De Blasio for Letting New York Become Epicenter of Outbreak

As We Fight The Wuhan Coronavirus, The Media Perverts This Four-Letter Word Because They Hate Trump

Biden Begins His Leftward Shift on Climate After Clinching Endorsement from Environmental Group

Schiff and Nadler Demand DOJ's IG to Investigate Barr Defending Removal of Intel Community's IG

His people are dumber than he is. Senior Biden Advisor: Why Doesn’t Trump Just Put More Money Into PPP On His Own?

USC-LA County: Antibody Testing Suggests 4% Of LA County Has Had The Virus

WaPo: In-Person Church Services Today Are An “Affront To Morality”

EPA Looks At Suspending Ethanol Blending Requirement

Phase 4 COVID-19 Relief Emerges: $500 Billion State, Local Bailout

Fauci Warns: Many Antibody Tests Aren’t Fully Validated Yet

Hobby Lobby Gets Last Laugh Over Dallas Judge Who Forcibly Shut Them Down and Insulted Them On Social Media

Dr. Birx Takes NBC Reporter Apart After Attempted Gotcha Question

Wuhan Virus Numbers: Nightly Update April 20, 2020-As Of 2359GMT

Like NYC Firefighters on 9/11, US Doctors and Nurses Are Heroes Running Towards the Fire

BREAKING: LA County Study on Antibodies Shows Actual Wuhan Virus Infection Rate Is 28 to 55x Higher Than Reported

Hey, try anything once. Drink It If Ya Got It: Iranian ‘Prophetic Medicine Healer’ Prescribes Camel Urine to Treat the Wuhan Flu

James Woods Flattens Chuck Schumer After He Plays the Phony ‘Man of the People’ Card on Mitch McConnell

Hot take: Gov. Brian Kemp sending disenfranchised Stacey Abrams voters to die by reopening some businesses like bowling alleys

CNN’s Brian Stelter is looking for some good examples of the media’s ‘creativity’ in the Age of COVID19 … can anyone help him out?

‘Narcissism is a hell of a drug’: Guess how much Michael Bloomberg spent on his doomed presidential campaign

David Attenborough is teaching online geography lessons to kids at home

CDC’s failed coronavirus tests were tainted with coronavirus, feds confirm

Spotify launches curated podcast playlists in a bid to make the platform a podcast tastemaker

Coronavirus: Branson offers Caribbean island to secure Virgin bailout

Republican National Committee raised record $24M in March, driven by small-dollar donors

Bee Me

Michigan Governor: 'Revolting Against A Tyrannical Government Is Simply Unamerican' https://t.co/dywKXvwDiJ — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) April 20, 2020

The Kruiser Kabana

OMG.

I just rubbed my eye.

___

Kruiser Twitter

Kruiser Facebook

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear every Tuesday and Friday.