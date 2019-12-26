send
search
rows
Join VIP
Columnists
Newsletters Instapundit
Facebook Twitter
Account
Columnists
Roger L. Simon
Matt Margolis
Richard Fernandez
Rick Moran
Victor Davis Hanson
VodkaPundit
Jim Treacher
Spengler
Stephen Kruiser
Tyler O'Neil
Megan Fox
Ed Driscoll
Instapundit
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
FAQs
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
search
font directup
font directdown
print
Columns

The Morning Briefing: Please Spay and Neuter Your Washington Post

By Stephen Kruiser 2019-12-26T06:30:43
chat comments

IT'S A TRAP

It’s not just that the more vaunted players in the mainstream media have become so execrable in the Trump era, it’s that each outlet seems to be working overtime to prove that it is the worst.

The Washington Post, which just happens to be the newspaper of record for the capital of the most powerful country on Earth, decided to devote some effort and column space to let everyone know that the true meaning of Christmas is that the leader of that nation is a super mean man who they don’t like.

WaPo was tricky about baiting readers to its latest “ORANGE MAN BAD!” screed:

What followed was yet another wearisome tantrum from America’s toddler temperament media class (Jazz Shaw wrote about it for our sister site Hot Air).

The Op-Ed by the Post’s editorial board is so foot-stompy that it reads as if it were composed in crayon on a wall while mommy wasn’t looking.

We all know that journalism in America is, at best, on life-support. There are many who would like to see it survive but journalists themselves seem more interested in a painfully lingering suicide.

Perhaps all of this could be made better if the various editorial board members of the nation’s major newspapers wandered outside their ideological bubbles. None of them will, however, because all of that contrary opinion and free-thinking makes for uncomfortable dinner parties.

Now let us all go and enjoy the Feast of Stephen.

PJM Linktank

Netanyahu Hustled to Bomb Shelter After Hanukkah Rocket Attack on Israel

But it would be kind of fun to watch: Tulsi Gabbard Furious After Yahoo Suggests She's Seeking a 'Spoiler Role' as a Third-Party Candidate

Democrats' Favorite GOP Senator Murkowski Breaks with McConnell on Impeachment

Trump Unfazed by Kim Jong-Un's 'Christmas Gift' Threat: 'Maybe He Sends Me a Beautiful Vase'

A Perspective on the End of Star Wars from an Original Trilogy Fan

Trump Slams Pelosi After USMCA Trade Deal: 'She Knows Nothing'

From the Mothership and Beyond

Google Is Slurping Up Health Data—and It Looks Totally Legal

Bloomberg has already spent $120 million on ads in presidential race

Home DNA Tests Not On The Pentagon’s Christmas Wish List For Troops

Hillary Tweets White House Christmas Photo and ‘Even the Tree was Crooked’

And then he ate three of them: Michael Moore: ‘White guys who voted for Trump ‘are not good people. You should be afraid of them’

Right?!?!? NY Post Columnist: We Should Investigate Why The New York Times Is Wrong All the Time

Schlichter: Second Amendment Sanctuary Cities For The Win

Ouch. Japan's jails a sanctuary for seniors

Twitter Issues Brutal Response to Joe Biden's Christmas Photo

Bee Me

The Kruiser Kabana

Let's do something different today:

It's all about the strong finish. And the occasional decent pizza.

___

Kruiser Twitter

Kruiser Facebook

PJ Media Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author ofDon’t Let the Hippies ShowerandStraight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.”

https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/the-morning-briefing-please-spay-and-neuter-your-washington-post/

Related: Morning Briefing
Copyright © 2005-2019 PJ Media All Rights Reserved.