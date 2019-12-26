The Morning Briefing: Please Spay and Neuter Your Washington Post
IT'S A TRAP
It’s not just that the more vaunted players in the mainstream media have become so execrable in the Trump era, it’s that each outlet seems to be working overtime to prove that it is the worst.
The Washington Post, which just happens to be the newspaper of record for the capital of the most powerful country on Earth, decided to devote some effort and column space to let everyone know that the true meaning of Christmas is that the leader of that nation is a super mean man who they don’t like.
WaPo was tricky about baiting readers to its latest “ORANGE MAN BAD!” screed:
What followed was yet another wearisome tantrum from America’s toddler temperament media class (Jazz Shaw wrote about it for our sister site Hot Air).
The Op-Ed by the Post’s editorial board is so foot-stompy that it reads as if it were composed in crayon on a wall while mommy wasn’t looking.
We all know that journalism in America is, at best, on life-support. There are many who would like to see it survive but journalists themselves seem more interested in a painfully lingering suicide.
Perhaps all of this could be made better if the various editorial board members of the nation’s major newspapers wandered outside their ideological bubbles. None of them will, however, because all of that contrary opinion and free-thinking makes for uncomfortable dinner parties.
Now let us all go and enjoy the Feast of Stephen.
Netanyahu Hustled to Bomb Shelter After Hanukkah Rocket Attack on Israel
Tulsi Gabbard Furious After Yahoo Suggests She's Seeking a 'Spoiler Role' as a Third-Party Candidate
Democrats' Favorite GOP Senator Murkowski Breaks with McConnell on Impeachment
From the Mothership and Beyond
Google Is Slurping Up Health Data—and It Looks Totally Legal
Bloomberg has already spent $120 million on ads in presidential race
Home DNA Tests Not On The Pentagon's Christmas Wish List For Troops
Hillary Tweets White House Christmas Photo and 'Even the Tree was Crooked'
Michael Moore: 'White guys who voted for Trump 'are not good people. You should be afraid of them'
NY Post Columnist: We Should Investigate Why The New York Times Is Wrong All the Time
Schlichter: Second Amendment Sanctuary Cities For The Win
Japan's jails a sanctuary for seniors
Twitter Issues Brutal Response to Joe Biden's Christmas Photo
Let's do something different today:
It's all about the strong finish. And the occasional decent pizza.
