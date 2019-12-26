The Morning Briefing: Please Spay and Neuter Your Washington Post

IT'S A TRAP

It’s not just that the more vaunted players in the mainstream media have become so execrable in the Trump era, it’s that each outlet seems to be working overtime to prove that it is the worst.

The Washington Post, which just happens to be the newspaper of record for the capital of the most powerful country on Earth, decided to devote some effort and column space to let everyone know that the true meaning of Christmas is that the leader of that nation is a super mean man who they don’t like.

WaPo was tricky about baiting readers to its latest “ORANGE MAN BAD!” screed:

From The Post's Editorial Board: The true meaning of Christmas https://t.co/Ki4CAqucZu — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) December 25, 2019

What followed was yet another wearisome tantrum from America’s toddler temperament media class (Jazz Shaw wrote about it for our sister site Hot Air).

The Op-Ed by the Post’s editorial board is so foot-stompy that it reads as if it were composed in crayon on a wall while mommy wasn’t looking.

We all know that journalism in America is, at best, on life-support. There are many who would like to see it survive but journalists themselves seem more interested in a painfully lingering suicide.

Perhaps all of this could be made better if the various editorial board members of the nation’s major newspapers wandered outside their ideological bubbles. None of them will, however, because all of that contrary opinion and free-thinking makes for uncomfortable dinner parties.

Now let us all go and enjoy the Feast of Stephen.

