The Morning Briefing: On a Scale of Mao to Stalin, How Bad Would President Bernie Be?

Gramps Ain’t Playin’

Despite the fact that he has been a fundraising machine and firmly in second place throughout this Democratic run to the 2020 presidential nomination, Bernie Sanders has been little more than the commie curiosity who no one really thought would knock off Joe Biden.

Now that there is a very real possibility that Bernie could win the first two nominating contests it’s worth pondering the consequences of this loon getting any more power.

I know, most of you are probably in agreement with me that a Sanders nomination would practically guarantee President Trump’s re-election. I do, however, always get nervous whenever a candidate with consistent fundraising power just hangs around. It’s best not to get too cocky when the one who may blindside you is from a fringe that would unravel the fabric of the Republic.

It’s very telling that Sanders is so far left that even 2020 Democrats think he’s out there. Our very own VodkaPundit chronicled the agita that Bernie gives the Dem Establishment.

Sanders has now given us a glimpse of what a nightmare he would be if given the reins to the Executive Branch.

Bernie’s fascist, authoritarian bent is, of course, part and parcel of the commie way he so fancies. He will need to get everything done via executive action because most of America won’t be encouraging their representatives to travel down his path.

What’s most disturbing is Sanders’ dismissiveness of the Legislative Branch. It’s as if he wants it gone entirely, which is not unusual for those leaning to the commie side of things.

He doesn’t want to be President Sanders, he wants to be Supreme Leader Sanders.

And he’s getting a little too close to making it happen.

Stop the Species

A new TikTok challenge involves teens recording themselves sliding a penny behind a phone charger that is partially plugged into an electrical outlet https://t.co/N3Pu47oKrn pic.twitter.com/nwgfma5KI4 — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 26, 2020

Still not tired of all the #WINNING: Trump Turns Mexico Into a Willing Partner to Help Deal With Border Issues

[WATCH] Nitwits on 'The View' Try to Argue Constitutional Law With Alan Dershowitz

Tapper is a hack. Still. Jake Tapper Gets Owned on Twitter for Stupid Tweet About Whistleblower

Her liver must be crying "¡No más!" 24/7 now. Pelosi Says Trump Can't Be Acquitted Because the Senate Trial Isn't a Trial, or Something

VodkaPundit: Forget the Map: Biden Can't Locate Ukraine in His Mind

Kobe Bryant's Widow Breaks Silence to Announce Fund to Help Other Victims

Trump Administration Will Allow Medicaid Block Grants Giving States More Flexibility in Health Care Spending

Schiff 'Bribery' Charges on Senate Floor Would Result in Immediate Mistrial in a Real Court, Experts Say

Today's Democrat Shiny Object: Trump's Accuser Is Back and She Wants the President's DNA

WATCH: Chief Justice Roberts Reads an Absurd Question From Sen. Warren Questioning His Own Legitimacy

Identity politics stupidity will kill us quicker than any virus: CNN Calls Out U.S. Coronavirus Task Force for... Lack of Diversity?

Schiff Throws Tantrum Over His Staff Getting 'Smeared' by Reports on the 'Whistleblower'

Treacher: We’re the Media's Editors Now, and They Hate It

Bible Holds Solutions to Worldwide Trust Crisis, Princeton Prof Tells Davos

Not everyone is awful: Boy Designs, Sells Shoes to Fund Cancer Research After Grandma’s Diagnosis

Trump to Create Post to Focus on Human Trafficking

NJ’s New “Red Flag” Law Being Used More Than Once Per Day

Bloomberg Unveils Super Bowl Ad Focusing On Gun Control

Border Patrol Discovers Luxury 4,300 Foot Tunnel Between Tijuana and San Diego

Sekulow Does It Again, Destroys Schiff Over ‘Shady Business In Ukraine’

More Scenes From New York’s Bail Reform

Can Bernie Sanders Win The Texas Democrat Primary?

I call this dance the "Fauxcahontas Fade Flail" Elizabeth Warren: A Young Trans Person Will Have Veto Power Over My Choice For Secretary Of Education

Dear Diary: CNN’s Jim Acosta seemed troubled by a number of things Trump said at his Iowa rally

Andy Richter adds ‘Heartland’ to the Handbook of Racial Code Words

Elections Have Consequences: Student Privacy Breached Under Dem Leadership in Arizona

ICYMI: Warren Endorses DA Who Dropped All Charges Against Jussie Smollett

Powerful Flashback Video: Hero Surprised By Jewish Children He Saved During the Holocaust

CBS Host on PA Focus Group: If You’re Team Trump, This Is Very Good News for You

Top 8 Reasons Trump Already Won Impeachment

Bernie. Whom Are GOP Senators Really Rooting for in Iowa?

A robotic spy puppy is accepted by a pack of African wild dogs pic.twitter.com/51RliOpBtP — The Unexplained (@Unexplained) January 31, 2020

Brilliant cover.

Dry cleaning is just another opportunity for the government to plant trackers on you.

