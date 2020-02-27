The Morning Briefing: Notes From #CPAC2020 Day One:

A Quick Update

Welcome my friends from CPAC 2020 and apologies for the truncated Briefing today. Yesterday was a looooong travel day and, while I endeavor to bring you the best in political commentary, I do occasionally get slowed down by irksome mortality.

I’m here at CPAC, which is the largest annual gathering of conservatives. It’s my first time back at the conference since President Trump was inaugurated in 2017. I don’t know what the last couple of years have been like but I can honestly report that the feeling here now is positively electric.

The people here are buzzing with energy, enthusiasm, and hope for November.

I’m going to spend the next couple of days endeavoring to bring you news for not only tomorrow’s Briefing, but Monday’s as well.

I will keep doing updates for the next couple of days. When the president gives his speech here I promise to give some fun insider coverage. No, really, FUN.

Let us now barrel into what should be a glorious election year.

PJM Linktank

Is Biden Finished? His 'Firewall' Black Voters Now Prefer Bernie

Lesbian Feminist: It's Time to Stop Trans Indoctrination in Public Schools

Carter Page at CPAC: Congress Should Pass Reparations for Victims of Deep State Wiretapping

Comrade Sanders Declares War on the Whole U.S. Economy

From the Mothership and Beyond

NM Gov Tells Sheriffs To Enforce Red Flag Law Or Resign

Trump's Chances For Re-election Are Looking Better and Better

WATCH: Bloomberg Attempts to School People on Gun Laws. There's Just One Problem.

Schlichter: Embarrassing Festival Of Never Trump Losers Occurs For Some Reason

Forget Castro, Dem Candidates Are the Authoritarians to Worry About

Pelosi Tours SF Chinatown To “Quell Fears” Over Coronavirus

Trump Fans In South Carolina Urge GOP Voters: Cross Over And Vote For Bernie In The Democratic Primary

Local socialist who just tried to make Mike Pence president now has concerns he’s leading the #COVID19 response

Ezra Klein admits nominating Bernie Sanders is a ‘huge political risk’ for Dems, but not because of his praise of Castro

Take that, Trump! Elizabeth Warren unveils bold plan to combat potential coronavirus pandemic with… more open borders?

After Brian Stelter warns about President Trump putting the country in peril, his network cuts away from coronavirus presser

Bee Me

Joe Biden Claims He Is Only Human Left On Earth Not Killed By Gun Violence https://t.co/raIqeKEkeJ — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) February 26, 2020

The Kruiser Kabana

We should probably shower.

___

Kruiser Twitter

Kruiser Facebook

PJ Media Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.”