The Morning Briefing: Merry Impeachmentmas!

One Day This Will All Be Over

Just not today.

Schiff’s Folly finally gets its vote, and all that remains to be seen is if Grandma Nan was able to talk vulnerable red state Democrats into tossing their careers away the way she did with the Obamacare vote back in the day.

The lefties have been using the hashtag #MerryImpeachmas, but we all know that none of this will turn out the way they ultimately want it to. I thought of the “impeachmentmas” line last week, which is why I used it, and not the hashtag version in the headline.

POTUS went old-school and sent a letter to Pelosi that set the Dems’ rears on fire and offended the bed-wetting editorial boards of every dying newspaper in America.

In what has to be the clearest sign that the Democratic elite will never learn, many of them have spent the past two days selling impeachment as the right thing to do because The New York Times, WaPo, and the rest of the journo editorial clown car are supporting it. Move fifty miles inland from either coast and you could spend an entire day looking for people who give a damn about the Times’s editorial board and not find a dozen. But Robert Reich and other Clinton and Obama flacks still believe that these vestigial wastes of space have relevance.

My Christmas wish is that when this circus finally rolls over to the Senate, McConnell will do his parliamentary procedure wizardry and sweep the nonsense into a dustpan as quickly as possible.

OK, I’m also wishing for a good bottle of whiskey.

It's a Start

A bill in the Tennessee legislature would require that biology -- and not feelings -- be used to determine whether an athlete is male or female. If it passes, look for the lib rage mob to call for boycotts of the state. I’ve written a few times about my feelings on this subject as the father of a female college athlete. Some sanity and science have to be restored, neither of which are popular with the left.

BRING IT! Giuliani Says He's Uncovered 'Two Major' Money-Laundering/Bribery Schemes Involving Joe Biden, Obama Admin

Cocaine Mitch ain't playin'. Mitch McConnell Responds to Schumer's Impeachment Demands: No Time for a 'Fishing Expedition'

We have a winner! Brit Hume: One Of The Wonders Of Modern Media Is Its Failure To See Through Adam Schiff

Pope Francis: No More “Pontifical Secret” Confidentiality For Internal Sex-Abuse Documentation

“Green Burials” May Be Coming To Colorado

He'll go McCain on us soon: Romney: McConnell Has My Full Confidence On Senate-Trial Negotiations

Stelter's very existence is a daddy issues-laden cry for help: Brian Stelter: How Is It Appropriate For Justice Gorsuch To Appear On Fox & Friends?

Well well well...Schiff in 2000: We Must Defeat My GOP Opponent, Who Pushed a 'Partisan Impeachment' That 'Polarized Our Nation'

Red District Democrats Are Feeling the Heat. Here's How They Plan to Vote on Impeachment.

Liberal Lawyer Torches Democrats' Impeachment Circus: Two Articles Don't Meet Constitutional Standards

Pennsylvania AG Unilaterally Redefines When A Gun Is A Gun

The family that shoots together...Texas Wife Defends Husband From Trio Of Armed Robbers

Abortion Barbie is still cringe-worthy and stupid: Wendy Davis Attempts Her Return in a Curiously Uncomfortable Commercial Spoofing the Reviled Peloton Ad

Garbage member of MSM upset that movie portrays MSM as garbage: Film critic says the big lie in ‘Richard Jewell’ is ‘its Trumpian view’ of government and the media

Kirstie Alley explains to Peter Daou why ‘one person should have a billion dollars’ (and has some choice words for socialists trying to ‘school’ her)

‘We need some consistency on what it means to be an adult’: Carol Roth tackles new legal age for tobacco

Hoo Boy: Tulsi Gabbard To Introduce Resolution That Would Censure Trump Over Ukraine

By Popular Demand, ABC Begins Airing 'The View' In High-Definition Silence https://t.co/dBxFLPdxAY — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) December 18, 2019

Some day I'll leave it all behind and spend the rest of my days on a beach writing a beer blog.

