The Morning Briefing: Media Is Complicit in Leftist Violence Against Trump Supporters

It isn’t safe out there these days if one is a Trump supporter exercising one’s right to participate in the American political process. You have to look out for lunatics in vans, lunatics with cane swords, and lunatics who wake up looking like mug shots and slap kids.

If -- as all of you are -- frequent consumers of conservative media, you know about these stories.

Those left to the editorial whims of The New York Times or any of the evening news networks, however, are probably blissfully unaware.

It’s not that they aren’t being covered at all, it’s that they aren’t being covered with the fervor and repetition that, say, a story about the president saying something mean to Jim Acosta would.

Leftists have been rationalizing violence for a very long time, long before Donald Trump ascended to the presidency. The unhinged cancer has metastasized these past three years, and will not be going into remission anytime soon.

The media’s role in letting the leftist violence get out of hand cannot be understated. There are both errors of commission and errors of omission.

Errors of commission happen when they do things like lie and insist that Antifa is a reasonable “anti-fascist” group of peaceful protesters.

Errors of omission occur when virtually no one in the mainstream media can work up any outrage for acts of physical violence committed against Trump supporters. The stories get a few minutes of daylight, then it’s off to the memory hole.

By contrast, these very same people refer to every verbal dig against reporters as “attacks” that are endangering their lives.

The media are enabling the riotous, violent behavior of the anti-Trump people. They keep the denigration of the president at a fever pitch and, when it spills over and manifests as violent behavior, turn a mostly blind eye.

One of President Trump’s greatest legacies will be his complete unmasking of the American mainstream media, forcing them to abandon any and all pretense of objectivity. Sure, all involved are still paying lip service to it, insisting that they aren’t swayed by personal political motivations, but their eyes are dead as they do so and it’s easy to tell that their hearts aren’t in it anymore.

They hate this president. They hate any Americans who support this president.

And deep down, they all feel that anything bad that happens to Trump supporters is justified because Orange Man Bad.

Journalists were once brave seekers and defenders of the truth.

Sadly, they’re now so emotionally damaged they feel morally justified in perpetually egging on a powder keg mob.

But don’t call them any names, because that’s dangerous or something.

I Will Never Get Tired of Telling This Story

Happy Belated

You won't believe it. I can't believe it myself. I am 97 today. 1941, age 18. I joined @USArmy Air Corps in WV.1944, age 21; Ace in a day, 1947 age 24; broke sound barrier,1953 age 30 flew 2.5 Mach; now, what's next? @HISTORY @USATODAY #Friends @realDonaldTrump @DonaldJTrumpJr — Chuck Yeager (@GenChuckYeager) February 13, 2020

I’ve probably mentioned this before and probably will again but here we go.

Back in the early ‘90s I was at a party the night before the Indianapolis 500 that happened at the track every year. A fun mix of celebrities were there each year and Chuck Yeager was in attendance at this one. At one point during the evening I was in his way as he was heading to the bathroom. He put his hand on my shoulder, smiled and said, “Excuse me son.”

I didn’t wash that shoulder for quite some time after.

VodkaPundit: SHOCKER: Grown Men Won't Dress Like Toddlers; Adult Onesie Clothing Firm Goes Bust

Give Berkeley to Russia. Or China. Or anyone. 'Bears for Palestine' Celebrates Terrorists at UC Berkeley

Senator Manchin Voted to Convict Trump But Wants His Support for His Re-Election in 2024

5 Times Barack Obama Used The Government To Attack His Political Enemies

Florida Man Attacks Trump Supporters With ... a Cane Sword

Video: UVA Student in Multi-Culti Center Announces There Are 'Too Many White People' Taking Up Space

VDH: The Democrats' February Blues

OK then...The Secret to Mike Bloomberg's Success: Never, Ever Go to the Bathroom

New Film Shows How the War on Poverty Failed and the Real Hope for America’s 'Forgotten' Cities

Left-Wing Professor Triggered by 'Pro-Capitalist' Propaganda in... 'Paw Patrol'?

Definitely the case at my house, but I'm white and live alone: Video: UVA Student in Multi-Culti Center Announces There Are 'Too Many White People' Taking Up Space

VodkaPundit, Part Deux: The Road to 1,990: Is It Bernie's Race to Lose?

Priceless. Trump takes shot at Cuomo's brother ahead of Oval Office meeting

Just having one woman around makes me want to drink. More wives, fewer penalties? Utah debates partial decriminalization of polygamy

Looking Ahead to Trump's Second Term

Poll: Majority of Florida Hispanics Support Mandatory E-Verify

They All Suck: Nevada Union Refuses To Endorse A 2020 Democratic Candidate

Billboard Companies Promote Abortion But Censor Pro-life Messaging in Black Community

Mercedes Schlapp: Bernie? Biden? We’re Prepared to Bring It When the General Election Comes

Journalist Accuses Anti-Gun Lawmaker Of Being Bought By Bloomberg

Armed Citizen Shoots Home Invaders During Second Visit

Oh. Kim Foxx Now Supports New Charges Against Smollett

Texas Big: Houston’s Mayor Endorses Bloomberg, “Mike For Black America”

“I Need To Level With You”: Warren Warns Donors She’s Done Soon If They Don’t Start Kicking In Cash

Warren, AOC: Let’s Not Forget That Bloomberg’s A Racist

House Democrats: With Sanders As The Nominee ‘We Will Probably Lose Seats’

Adam Schiff Gets Dunked After Anti-Trump Rant About Political Enemies Being ‘Investigated and Prosecuted’

Kira: The Audacity of Warren

Schlichter: Trump Charges the Liberal Hacks’ Latest Ambush

Rep. Maxine Waters: California should have more say in primary because of all the fancy parties in Beverly Hills

Donald Trump Jr. tracks down pro-Trump teen who was assaulted at New Hampshire polling site; Updated

Vox: New study shows you don’t have to have fewer or no children because of climate change

Hopes so. Jeffrey Toobin Warns CNN Contributor Andrew McCabe’s Future Now ‘Really Perilous’ Due to Trump’s ‘Grotesque’ Score-Settling

Sudan Says It Agrees to Compensate Families of U.S.S. Cole Bombing

Mysterious radio signal from space is repeating every 16 days

Bloomberg Gives A Billion Dollars To Bernie Sanders Causing Him To Destroy Self https://t.co/OPhvSSac1k — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) February 13, 2020

Who wants some tea? pic.twitter.com/AAJoGWFVcR — The Unexplained (@Unexplained) February 5, 2020

Did someone order the innuendo?

I'm working all weekend if anyone wants to bring beer by.

