The Morning Briefing: Let's All Get Comfortable With Saying Bad Things About China Now

Commies Gotta Commie

As we discussed in last Wednesday’s Briefing, the already awful American mainstream media has managed to become even more irresponsible since the coronavirus took center stage in America’s collective stay-at-home consciousness. Every day, they find new ways to reinforce the “Enemy of People” status that they have been earning every day in the Trump era.

They’ve routinely scolded anyone who accurately refers to the virus as being of Chinese origin, screaming “RACISM!” as if they were getting paid each time they uttered or typed the word.

What has been most insidious has been the parroting of whatever China reports about the virus. Almost everyone in American media has been acting as ChiCom public relations lackeys, taking everything that the Chinese government says and passing it along without questioning any of it.

Victoria wrote yesterday about a new report that confirms what sane people have known all along: the Chinese commies were lying along. They were lying about the total number of coronavirus cases and they were lying about the total number of deaths. This obviously would have had an impact on the response of other nations.

Stephen Green and I did a live chat for our VIP Gold members yesterday and we were asked what we thought about retaliation against China after all of this. The one thing that I’ve been saying privately for a few weeks is that I hope we emerge from all of this with the clear realization that our relationship with China has to change. We can no longer cozy up to them because they play that weird, hybrid capitalist/communist game of theirs.

China is still a totalitarian communist monster and should be viewed as a threat to the United States, not an exotic business partner. The U.S. military has long viewed it as such, it’s time for the rest of us to get on board.

A healthy distrust of any kind of relationship with China should be the bare minimum takeaway from all of this.

A healthy distrust of any American media types who carry water for the ChiComs would be the perfect place for all of that to begin.

God Bless America

Recognizing #ventilator demand has surpassed supply, starting today we are publicly sharing design specifications for our PB560 ventilator. This will allow participants across industries to evaluate options for rapid manufacturing in response to #COVID19. https://t.co/DtY9gp7LpO pic.twitter.com/PuiFWPL0NO — Medtronic (@Medtronic) March 30, 2020

Ina Garten Is My Spirit Animal

Celebrity chef shares hilariously big cocktail recipe for self-isolationhttps://t.co/FLOL8QeqwJ pic.twitter.com/MJne95nRAz — Daily Star (@dailystar) April 2, 2020

PJM Linktank

Why Is the Left Trying to Shut Down What Remains of the Economy During This Crisis?

The Coronavirus Revolution: How Social Distancing Can Change America for Good

Is the 2020 Election Essentially Over?

VIP Gold

Dem Party Leaders: Yeah, It’s Hard To See How We’ll Be Able To Hold A Convention This Year

Biden Confirms That NBC Favorite Gov. Whitmer is on Vice Presidential Short-List

From the Mothership and Beyond

And now for something completely different...Canada's outlandish hair freezing contest offers much-needed laughs

‘Sh*t just got real’: Chairman of Joint Chiefs minced NO words warning enemies of US seeking to exploit the coronavirus crisis

This #MeToo tweet from Alyssa Milano, who thanks God for Joe Biden’s leadership, didn’t age well

‘The nation is transfixed’: WaPo wonders if Gov. Andrew Cuomo is the next FDR, the leader the Democrats need

NYC nonprofit gives laptops to single mom of three "overwhelmed" by homeschooling during virus outbreak

FBI Says March Gun Background Checks Set New NICS Record

Life In The Rural Epicenter Of The Coronavirus Pandemic

Maine Governor Latest To Back Off On Gun Store Closures

Joe Scarborough: Unlike Trump, ‘Everybody Saw This Coming In Early January’

TX Gov: Churches Can Stay Open, Deemed Essential Services

An Antibody “Cure” For COVID-19? Scientist Thinks His Team May Have One

Chinese Doctor Who Attempted To Warn Others About Coronavirus Has Disappeared

FiveThirtyEight: What Gives With Trump’s Approval-Ratings Boost?

The Calls To Empty The Jails Continue. Don’t Be Fooled By The Hype

Second Wave: A County In Central China Is Locked Down Because Of New Coronavirus Cases

Trump To DeSantis: COVID-Plagued Cruise Liners Can’t Be Allowed To Become “Ghost Ships”

Kroger reports 30 percent surge in sales, borrows $1B for coronavirus fallout

Larry David’s “Stay Home” Video Aims to Curb Your Enthusiasm to Leave the House

Wuhan Virus Numbers: Nightly Update April 1, 2020-As Of 2359GMT

Engineer at Port of Los Angeles Tried to Derail Train Into USNS Mercy

Acosta is trash that should be thrown out. White House Correspondents’ Association President Slams CNN’s Jim Acosta For His Conduct During Press Conferences

Fantastic News: You’ll Soon be Able to Purchase a Dr. Fauci Bobblehead

Tapper is trash too. Kudos: CA Gov Newsom Refuses to Take Jake Tapper’s Bait, Praises Trump Instead

Dr. Oz Slams NY Gov. Cuomo: People Need Access to Chloroquine

Seattle Police Chief: Call 911 If You Hear Racist Things

Bernie Sanders Visibly Annoyed by Whoopi Goldberg's Question on 'The View'

Schlichter: Our Super Smart Elite Shines During This Pandemic!

Speaker Pelosi on Relief Package: 'We Couldn't Get Everything We Wanted'

Dr. Fauci to receive additional security following threats

NBC will broadcast IndyCar’s virtual replacement races on TV

Reduct This

‘It’s Sort of Like Being in Prison,’ Says Woman Eating Yogurt in Bed Who Also Has Voting Rights: https://t.co/S1iXgMEuaq pic.twitter.com/TMteqVffDJ — Reductress (@Reductress) April 1, 2020

The Kruiser Kabana

OTTER GANG WARS.

A handful of otters started appearing in Singapore’s waters a couple years back. Today there are otter gang wars pic.twitter.com/99wYOuFZ70 — The Unexplained (@Unexplained) April 2, 2020

Beyond Meat is proof that Joe McCarthy was right.

___

Kruiser Twitter

Kruiser Facebook

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.”