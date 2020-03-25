The Morning Briefing: Latest Coronavirus Mutation—My New Ways to Hate the Media

OUR TOP STORY TONIGHT...

Just as I began writing this, Twitter lit up with the announcement that the Senate had finally reached a deal on the coronavirus stimulus package that the Democrats have been stonewalling since the weekend. There aren't a lot of details as I write this (I'm sure there will be many more by the time it publishes), but McConnell seemed pleased when he made the announcement. All of the early, quick analysis says that this seems almost like the same bill that was being discussed on Sunday. That would mean that all that Schumer's little lap dance for Pelosi did was add three days to getting the aid where it's needed.

Like I said yesterday, they're garbage.

UPDATE: Matt has more details here at Townhall.

Enemy of the People Update

It comes as no secret to frequent readers here that I am no fan of the American mainstream media, specifically the political press. I’m in my second decade of railing against them, and they’ve never left me with a dearth of awfulness on their part to attack.

The Trump years have obviously added something to this hate/hate relationship. Had I been more of a betting man, I would have put money on the Kavanaugh hearings in 2018 as the point when my intense dislike for the MSM would be at its enduring worst.

My bad.

As the world has descended into coronavirus panic, the scum masquerading as journalists in this country have been working overtime to plumb new depths of irresponsibility.

Rather than accurately share information with a nervous public during a rapidly-growing pandemic, the American MSM has decided that any lack of veracity in the name of discrediting President Trump is justified.

They’ve been lying about virtually every aspect of President Trump’s and his administration’s response to the crisis.

I will just highlight a few of their most recent bits of awfulness before I reiterate how much I hate them.

First, there is the ongoing, oft-repeated lie that President Trump called the coronavirus a “hoax.” This is yet another false narrative that the press works in cahoots with elected Democrats to advance, as we saw as recently as this past weekend:

I thought about it, because the president did not call the virus a hoax.



But i didn’t because he *did* call a hoax the concerns of those saying that the response from the president was insufficient and that he was downplaying the gravity of the crisis. And that too was a lie. https://t.co/MdPeulQpZ1 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 22, 2020

Another ongoing false narrative is that Trump is at odds with Dr. Anthony Fauci, his public point man in dealing with the crisis. Fauci finally had enough of that yesterday:

He’s had enough!



Dr: Fauci to the media:

I wish you would stop trying to create a rift between me and @realDonaldTrump, there is none, you are not helping us, I wish you would stop! https://t.co/3KvNlJRJgF pic.twitter.com/smSjQV9y54 — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) March 24, 2020

While the Democrats were holding the American people hostage over the weekend to turn a crisis relief bill into a progressive pork fest, The New York Times decided to blame Republicans.

On Tuesday, there were two prime examples of the recklessness of the media. The filth responsible for this are particularly disgusting:

trump is letting a lot of new yorkers die because he feels cuomo has not been “respectful” enough to him, according to a white house official https://t.co/xyYfXygFE4 — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) March 25, 2020

That's a libelous accusation based upon nothing but a bunch of "We don't like Donald Trump" feelings. There is nothing approach proof in the article. The people responsible for it better hope that karma isn't real.

What sent me down this path for today's Briefing was this bit of idiocy from MSNBC's resident soy boy, Chris Hayes:

.@chrislhayes on why we aren't playing sound from Trump today:



“In the midst of a global pandemic, the President went out and said things that are flat out wrong, that are lies, and that are dangerous...Frankly, the President has become a genuine threat to public health.” pic.twitter.com/AAgPxlv4ey — All In with Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) March 25, 2020

Hayes is making that assertion because the president said he wanted to see people filling churches for Easter.

This says much more about the liberal hatred for people of faith than anything.

Hayes is a low-functioning mumbler who only has a career because the MSM is so biased that it doesn't require talent to succeed, but merely an unwaivering bias. He's a sty-wallowing pig for saying something like this.

The First Amendment is being perverted by these cretins. There is always something at stake when they're being irresponsible, this time it's people's lives.

They don't care. Their power and their ideology are all that matter to them.

If people have to die just so they can get ORANGE MAN BAD out of office and install Crazy Joe the Wonder Veep, so be it.

Lest anyone doubt that this is what this is all about, just watch this slobbering pukefest:

MSNBC'S @NicolleDWallace thanks @JoeBiden seven times in 25 seconds for coming on her show.



"Thank you for spending some time with us. We're very grateful ... Thank you ... Thank you, Mr. Vice–thank you. Thank you, sir. Thank you for spending so much time with us. Thank you." pic.twitter.com/Zbavid3nE1 — Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) March 24, 2020

So yeah, I hate 'em.

'Merica

This distillery is turning alcohol into hand sanitizer. Here's how they do it! pic.twitter.com/wF3usmkNnj — Localish (@localish) March 24, 2020

PJM Linktank

Can we expel Iran? Iran Expels 'Doctors Without Borders' Team Despite 1800 Virus Deaths

WINNING: Dow Posts Record 2,100-Point Gain as Trump Sets Tentative Deadline to Reopen America

We should quarantine all climate activists. Indefinitely. Climate Activists Urging Democrats to Use Coronavirus Crisis to Leverage Their Agenda

Pelosi Dems Treat Coronavirus Bill Like It's a Genie that Jumped Out of a Christmas Tree

'Great American Resurrection': Trump Wants America Open and 'Rarin' to Go' by Easter

I don't think Joe's gonna make it to the election. Mr. Double-Secret-Coronavirus-Shadow-Briefer Is (Cough) Ready for (Cough) Duty!

Survey SAYS...Are Democrats Trying to Steal the 2020 Election With Pelosi's New Coronavirus Bill?

Costco Just Told Hoarders What They Can Do With All Their Excess Toilet Paper

Now That You Got Your Boxes Delivered From Amazon – Should You Touch Them?

[WATCH] What Do Coronavirus Symptoms Look Like? Why Is It So Deadly?

Pelosi's Daughter Endorses Physical Assault on Rand Paul

Venezuelans Fleeing Socialism Leave a Million Children Behind

Italy Virus Deaths Fall, But Officials Warn the Worst Is Not Behind Them

Analysis: Congressional Democrats Have No Leverage in Fight Over Coronavirus Relief Bill

VIP

The Kruiser Kabana Episode 25: A Tale of Two States—AZ vs CA During Quarantine

VIP Gold

Upcoming Live Chats for VIP Gold Members

Schlichter: The Chinese Bat Soup Virus Does Not Affect Democrats’ Ability To Lie

From the Mothership and Beyond

Dems on a Death Trip as They Play Politics in a Pandemic

Playwright Terrence McNally Dies Of Complications Due To Coronavirus

PA Gov Ends Confusion, Declares Gun Stores Can Remain Open

I like it. Sen. McSally Introduces Bill to Withhold Senate Pay Until Relief Package Is Passed

Let’s Just Say It, Shall We? Joe Biden Is Probably Not Okay

The Latest Study Is Surprisingly Encouraging

In China, Critics Of The Government’s Handling Of The Coronavirus Crisis Simply Disappear

Silver lining: Help Wanted: Companies Hiring In The Time Of A Pandemic

Man Who Said, ‘If I Get Corona, I Get Corona,’ Apologizes

Would Trump Sign A Relief Bill That Promises Four Months’ Salary To Furloughed Workers?

Pompeo says China still withholding coronavirus information

Same. Bored women are cutting bangs during coronavirus quarantine

Quake in North Pacific Prompts Tsunami Watch for Hawaii

Gov. Cuomo: ‘We Haven’t Flattened The Curve And The Curve Is Actually Increasing’

Wuhan Virus Numbers: Nightly Update March 24, 2020-As Of 2359GMT

Another fascist dream dies after legal scrutiny. UPDATE: LA County Sheriff’s Plan to Close Gun Stores as “Nonessential” Halted

‘The Church Is Not Bricks and Mortar’: Ted Cruz Has a Message About Faith in the Midst of Social Distancing

Hilarious: Watch Ryan Reynolds Explain How Important Celebrities Are in Fighting the Virus

Seriously, nobody saw this coming? EU Nations Contribute €1 Billion in Humanitarian Aid to the Iranian People; Regrettably, It Was Stolen From Them

Boom: Never Trump Folks Spread Fish Tank Cleaner Story, Rasmussen Reports Just Shreds Them Over It

Video: Dan Crenshaw Goes Nuclear on Pelosi’s Pork Stimulus, Explains How Her Actions Are Hurting Small Biz

Good News: Man Dying from Wuhan Coronavirus Infection Was Given Hydroxychloroquine...He Survived.

What Could a COVID-19 Antibody Test Mean for Americans?

These Industries are Doing More Business Than Ever During Economic Standstill

DOW Has Best Day Since 1933

‘Let me translate from Chuck-speak’: Sen. Tom Cotton puts Chuck Schumer’s coronavirus bill update into PERFECT perspective

Comfortably Smug compiles ‘Don’t worry about coronavirus, worry about the flu’ greatest hits

Hot take: Ben Rhodes wants to know where the Tea Party is complaining about all this government spending

I'll be praying for the virus to take me: Lionel Richie wants to remake ‘We Are the World’ to raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts

‘Holy hell’: Joe Biden and Nicolle Wallace fight for the title of Most Cringeworthy in bizarre MSNBC interview

Five Mindfulness Lessons I Learned While Traveling During a Pandemic

The 2 Truths We Refuse To Believe: A Mindfulness Perspective Of Today’s Pandemic

Doctors Are Hoarding Unproven Coronavirus Medicine by Writing Prescriptions for Themselves and Their Families

This company you've never heard of says it knows who isn't socially distancing

Bee Me

Oops: CNN Forgot To Translate Its Latest Coronavirus Update From Mandarinhttps://t.co/Y3ldjln38K — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) March 25, 2020

The Kruiser Kabana

"Life is like a game of cards. The hand you are dealt is determinism; the way you play it is free will."https://t.co/9k9buCEAjP — Joy of Museums ?? (@joyofmuseums) March 24, 2020

A good toilet paper sketch is fitting, no?

If we don't laugh, that bat in the soup wins.

___

Kruiser Twitter

Kruiser Facebook

PJ Media Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.”