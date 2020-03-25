The Morning Briefing: Latest Coronavirus Mutation—My New Ways to Hate the Media
OUR TOP STORY TONIGHT...
Just as I began writing this, Twitter lit up with the announcement that the Senate had finally reached a deal on the coronavirus stimulus package that the Democrats have been stonewalling since the weekend. There aren't a lot of details as I write this (I'm sure there will be many more by the time it publishes), but McConnell seemed pleased when he made the announcement. All of the early, quick analysis says that this seems almost like the same bill that was being discussed on Sunday. That would mean that all that Schumer's little lap dance for Pelosi did was add three days to getting the aid where it's needed.
Like I said yesterday, they're garbage.
UPDATE: Matt has more details here at Townhall.
Enemy of the People Update
It comes as no secret to frequent readers here that I am no fan of the American mainstream media, specifically the political press. I’m in my second decade of railing against them, and they’ve never left me with a dearth of awfulness on their part to attack.
The Trump years have obviously added something to this hate/hate relationship. Had I been more of a betting man, I would have put money on the Kavanaugh hearings in 2018 as the point when my intense dislike for the MSM would be at its enduring worst.
My bad.
As the world has descended into coronavirus panic, the scum masquerading as journalists in this country have been working overtime to plumb new depths of irresponsibility.
Rather than accurately share information with a nervous public during a rapidly-growing pandemic, the American MSM has decided that any lack of veracity in the name of discrediting President Trump is justified.
They’ve been lying about virtually every aspect of President Trump’s and his administration’s response to the crisis.
I will just highlight a few of their most recent bits of awfulness before I reiterate how much I hate them.
First, there is the ongoing, oft-repeated lie that President Trump called the coronavirus a “hoax.” This is yet another false narrative that the press works in cahoots with elected Democrats to advance, as we saw as recently as this past weekend:
Another ongoing false narrative is that Trump is at odds with Dr. Anthony Fauci, his public point man in dealing with the crisis. Fauci finally had enough of that yesterday:
While the Democrats were holding the American people hostage over the weekend to turn a crisis relief bill into a progressive pork fest, The New York Times decided to blame Republicans.
On Tuesday, there were two prime examples of the recklessness of the media. The filth responsible for this are particularly disgusting:
That's a libelous accusation based upon nothing but a bunch of "We don't like Donald Trump" feelings. There is nothing approach proof in the article. The people responsible for it better hope that karma isn't real.
What sent me down this path for today's Briefing was this bit of idiocy from MSNBC's resident soy boy, Chris Hayes:
Hayes is making that assertion because the president said he wanted to see people filling churches for Easter.
This says much more about the liberal hatred for people of faith than anything.
Hayes is a low-functioning mumbler who only has a career because the MSM is so biased that it doesn't require talent to succeed, but merely an unwaivering bias. He's a sty-wallowing pig for saying something like this.
The First Amendment is being perverted by these cretins. There is always something at stake when they're being irresponsible, this time it's people's lives.
They don't care. Their power and their ideology are all that matter to them.
If people have to die just so they can get ORANGE MAN BAD out of office and install Crazy Joe the Wonder Veep, so be it.
Lest anyone doubt that this is what this is all about, just watch this slobbering pukefest:
So yeah, I hate 'em.
'Merica
PJM Linktank
Can we expel Iran? Iran Expels 'Doctors Without Borders' Team Despite 1800 Virus Deaths
WINNING: Dow Posts Record 2,100-Point Gain as Trump Sets Tentative Deadline to Reopen America
We should quarantine all climate activists. Indefinitely. Climate Activists Urging Democrats to Use Coronavirus Crisis to Leverage Their Agenda
Pelosi Dems Treat Coronavirus Bill Like It's a Genie that Jumped Out of a Christmas Tree
'Great American Resurrection': Trump Wants America Open and 'Rarin' to Go' by Easter
I don't think Joe's gonna make it to the election. Mr. Double-Secret-Coronavirus-Shadow-Briefer Is (Cough) Ready for (Cough) Duty!
Survey SAYS...Are Democrats Trying to Steal the 2020 Election With Pelosi's New Coronavirus Bill?
Costco Just Told Hoarders What They Can Do With All Their Excess Toilet Paper
Now That You Got Your Boxes Delivered From Amazon – Should You Touch Them?
[WATCH] What Do Coronavirus Symptoms Look Like? Why Is It So Deadly?
Pelosi's Daughter Endorses Physical Assault on Rand Paul
Venezuelans Fleeing Socialism Leave a Million Children Behind
Italy Virus Deaths Fall, But Officials Warn the Worst Is Not Behind Them
Analysis: Congressional Democrats Have No Leverage in Fight Over Coronavirus Relief Bill
VIP
The Kruiser Kabana Episode 25: A Tale of Two States—AZ vs CA During Quarantine
VIP Gold
Upcoming Live Chats for VIP Gold Members
Schlichter: The Chinese Bat Soup Virus Does Not Affect Democrats’ Ability To Lie
From the Mothership and Beyond
Dems on a Death Trip as They Play Politics in a Pandemic
Playwright Terrence McNally Dies Of Complications Due To Coronavirus
PA Gov Ends Confusion, Declares Gun Stores Can Remain Open
I like it. Sen. McSally Introduces Bill to Withhold Senate Pay Until Relief Package Is Passed
Let’s Just Say It, Shall We? Joe Biden Is Probably Not Okay
The Latest Study Is Surprisingly Encouraging
In China, Critics Of The Government’s Handling Of The Coronavirus Crisis Simply Disappear
Silver lining: Help Wanted: Companies Hiring In The Time Of A Pandemic
Man Who Said, ‘If I Get Corona, I Get Corona,’ Apologizes
Would Trump Sign A Relief Bill That Promises Four Months’ Salary To Furloughed Workers?
Pompeo says China still withholding coronavirus information
Same. Bored women are cutting bangs during coronavirus quarantine
Quake in North Pacific Prompts Tsunami Watch for Hawaii
Gov. Cuomo: ‘We Haven’t Flattened The Curve And The Curve Is Actually Increasing’
Wuhan Virus Numbers: Nightly Update March 24, 2020-As Of 2359GMT
Another fascist dream dies after legal scrutiny. UPDATE: LA County Sheriff’s Plan to Close Gun Stores as “Nonessential” Halted
‘The Church Is Not Bricks and Mortar’: Ted Cruz Has a Message About Faith in the Midst of Social Distancing
Hilarious: Watch Ryan Reynolds Explain How Important Celebrities Are in Fighting the Virus
Seriously, nobody saw this coming? EU Nations Contribute €1 Billion in Humanitarian Aid to the Iranian People; Regrettably, It Was Stolen From Them
Boom: Never Trump Folks Spread Fish Tank Cleaner Story, Rasmussen Reports Just Shreds Them Over It
Video: Dan Crenshaw Goes Nuclear on Pelosi’s Pork Stimulus, Explains How Her Actions Are Hurting Small Biz
Good News: Man Dying from Wuhan Coronavirus Infection Was Given Hydroxychloroquine...He Survived.
What Could a COVID-19 Antibody Test Mean for Americans?
These Industries are Doing More Business Than Ever During Economic Standstill
‘Let me translate from Chuck-speak’: Sen. Tom Cotton puts Chuck Schumer’s coronavirus bill update into PERFECT perspective
Comfortably Smug compiles ‘Don’t worry about coronavirus, worry about the flu’ greatest hits
Hot take: Ben Rhodes wants to know where the Tea Party is complaining about all this government spending
I'll be praying for the virus to take me: Lionel Richie wants to remake ‘We Are the World’ to raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts
‘Holy hell’: Joe Biden and Nicolle Wallace fight for the title of Most Cringeworthy in bizarre MSNBC interview
Five Mindfulness Lessons I Learned While Traveling During a Pandemic
The 2 Truths We Refuse To Believe: A Mindfulness Perspective Of Today’s Pandemic
Doctors Are Hoarding Unproven Coronavirus Medicine by Writing Prescriptions for Themselves and Their Families
This company you've never heard of says it knows who isn't socially distancing
Bee Me
The Kruiser Kabana
A good toilet paper sketch is fitting, no?
If we don't laugh, that bat in the soup wins.
___
PJ Media Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.”
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/the-morning-briefing-latest-coronavirus-mutation-my-new-ways-to-hate-the-media/