Columns

The Morning Briefing: Katie Hill's Rehab Tour Is an Incurable News Cycle STD

By Stephen Kruiser 2020-02-21T06:27:20
chat comments

Doctor, It Burns

For seemingly the fiftieth time in the four months since she was forced to resign in disgrace from Congress for being an unscrupulous sleazebag, Katie Hill is back on camera and doing what Democrats do best: reassuring the public that the blame for her wrongdoings should be directed at everyone but her.

This, of course, is a page directly out of Hillary Clinton’s playbook, which adds ten or fifteen new pages of excuses to it every day.

Treacher wrote yesterday about the launch of this phase of Hill’s rehab tour, which got a generous assist from the thoroughly execrable imp George Stephanopoulos.

Hill could very well be the worst human being of all the low-life Dems who have recently crawled out from under wherever it is these people hide while they’re pulling the wings off of flies for fun. She used the first whiff of power she ever had in her life to take advantage of people. Had she been allowed to rise in the ranks of the Democratic party, Hill might have gone full “Teddy Kennedy Off a Bridge in Chappaquiddick” more than once in her life.

Hill would have us believe that she is the victim of “biphobia,” which I’m pretty sure doesn’t exist in the wild. At worst, people just tend to be confused or annoyed by bisexuals -- I mean, pick one, already. No one is running around with a big anti-bi agenda.

Hill has another irksome publicity turn today:

We see the Shrieking Harridan Brigade already running interference for Hill here, talking about a “nude photo scandal” and not mentioning the whole sex with staffers thing.

The members of the MSM will be relentless in their efforts to give Hill’s reputation a complete makeover. One simply does not hold a Democratic politician accountable for his or her actions in today’s America.

Americans are also known for our embrace of second chances and redemption. A key component to any redemption story, however, is the genuine expression of remorse on the part of the one seeking to be redeemed.

In Katie Hill’s mind, Katie Hill never did anything wrong.

PJM Linktank

VodkaPundit: Bloomberg Posts Funny Video, Breaks the Internet

George Stephanopoulos Helps Katie Hill Declare Victimhood After 'Throuple' Scandal

'Woke' Media Fail to Notice Historic Cabinet Appointment by Trump. Of Course They Did.

BOOM: ICE Throws Down the Gauntlet, Arresting Two Illegal Aliens in a California Courthouse

Roger Stone Judge Has Message for Mueller Prosecutors Who Wanted to Give Him a 9-Year Sentence

John Bolton Trashes Democrats' 'Grossly Partisan' Impeachment, Downplays Impact of Would-Be Testimony

Did Bloomberg Really 'Implode' Onstage During the Nevada Debate?

'Something Greater'—Rev. Paula White-Cain Describes a Donald Trump Few See or Know

So he is as dumb as I've always thought: Rep. Keith Ellison Demands Examples of 'Bernie Bro' Violence. Then Steve Scalise Stepped to the Mic.

Black History Month: Why Don't They Teach About the Arab-Muslim Slave Trade in Africa?

This Is Why Democrats Are Terrified of Bernie Sanders Heading the National Ticket in November

VIP

The Kruiser Kabana Episode 20: Kira Davis Interview, Pt. 2

From the Mothership and Beyond

GA One Step Closer To Universal Recognition Of Right To Carry

"Late Night Goat Grab" was Dylan's weirdest album: Armed Farmer Thwarts Late Night Goat Grab

Bloomberg’s Bad Night Is Good News For Gun Owners

Two Kinds of Pro-Choice Advocates

Deep State: Classified Intelligence Briefing Leaked to NYT to Get The Trump-Russia Hysterics Going Again

Warren Continues Attack on Bloomberg During CNN Town Hall

City of Scum: At Least Half of Baltimore’s Mayoral Candidates Have Been Charged with Crimes

Matt Gaetz Tells 'The View' Trump Should Pardon Roger Stone

Daily Mail: Named Source Claims Ilhan Omar Admitted To Marrying Her Brother (Update)  

Grenell To ODNI: Breakthrough Appointment Or Ideological Takeover?

Survey Of UK Art World Finds ‘A Quagmire Of Wokeness’ Rife With ‘Coercion, Bullying, Intimidation And Intolerance’

K.T. McFarland Opens Up About Her Abuse at the Hands of Mueller’s Henchmen

He's a rich, elitist lunatic who probably does awful things to ferrets. Bernie Bros Very Unhappy After Inconvenient 2019 Article on Sanders’ Wealth and Three Homes Resurfaces

New Hampshire Police Chief Gets Fired From His Job, Strips and Walks Home in His Underwear

Idiot word barfer barfs again. Joe Biden tells CNN he’d ‘get those clips that have multiple bullets in them not for sale’

James Comey’s gradual unraveling over Donald Trump appears to be proceeding nicely

An Afghan Truce Test Is to Begin Amid a Political Crisis

Justin Bieber makes James Corden reveal how much he regrets being in 'Cats'

Master Your Relationship to Time

Smells Like Onion

The Kruiser Kabana

It's Rodeo Weekend here in the Old Pueblo

Make good choices this weekend, then realize they're boring and make different ones.

___

Kruiser Twitter

Kruiser Facebook

PJ Media Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author ofDon’t Let the Hippies ShowerandStraight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.”

