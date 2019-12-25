The Morning Briefing: Joyeux Ho-Ho Edition

Truncated, But Still Here for You

Merry Christmas, my friends.

Just a quick briefing today because even a veteran cynic like me can’t go all dark and newsy on Christmas Day.

I’ve left some links under the tree for you to open but I think that the biggest gift I can give all of you is to not write about the “I” word, presidential candidates, or this weird itch that has been plaguing me for a few days (I’ve researched it on the internet and I’m either going to be dead in a week or am pregnant with triplets).

To all who frequent this daily rambling of mine...thank you. These past four months have been some of the most fun I have had since I began writing about politics back during the Millard Fillmore administration. You are a fun, engaged group and I don’t even care when you disagree with me. Yeah, you’re wrong when you do, but I think we are really making something special here.

I would also like to wish a Happy Hanukkah to my Jewish friends and a blessed Just Enjoy the Time Off to the atheists out there.

PJM Linktank

'Sup, Democrats? Trump's Approval Higher Than Obama's At Same Point In Presidency Despite Impeachment

They seem nice...Iran's Khamenei: 'Do Whatever It Takes to End' Protests Against Regime

Poll Shows Americans Fear Losing Liberties, So Poll Creator Whitewashes the Results

From the Mothership and Beyond

Merry Christmas! MTA Blames Subway Delays on Rogue Pencil

These people...North Carolina Sheriff Wants To Shut Down Public Access To Gun Range

But then also this...Armed Resident Shoots, Kills Three Home Invaders In Houston Suburb

Wait, she's worse than her husband? Jill Biden Visits Refugees In Mexico, “It’s Not Who We Are”

Shoot me: AOC On Telemundo: “It’d Be An Honor To Be Vice President”

SO NOT TIRED OF ALL THE WINNING: Saturday Was The Biggest Shopping Day In US Retail History

Michael Bloomberg admits his campaign was using prison labor to make campaign phone calls

This delightful woman hopes you’ll take her advice for sticking it to ‘your Christian coworkers’ this Christmas

Trump’s Unleashed America’s Best Economy in Decades

WSJ Editorial Board: Robert Mueller Should Have to Answer for His Trump Dossier Dodge

Trump: Pelosi ‘hates all of the people that voted for me’

Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg court the same voters in Iowa (literally)

#EndTimes: Falling catfish shatters North Carolina woman's windshield

Bee Me

Santa Claus Accused Of Quid Pro Quo For Giving Children Gifts In Exchange For Good Behavior #BestOfTheBee2019 https://t.co/9wfeX1lkJa — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) December 24, 2019

The Kruiser Kabana

I'm Out

This moth with a face pic.twitter.com/jICUH5phrr — 41 Strange (@41Strange) December 25, 2019

Ho Ho Ho

We’re using modified Dysfunctional Family Holiday rules: No punching in the face and don’t leave Uncle Ron alone with the turkey. Let's have a clean fight.

