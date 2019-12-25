The Morning Briefing: Joyeux Ho-Ho Edition
Truncated, But Still Here for You
Merry Christmas, my friends.
Just a quick briefing today because even a veteran cynic like me can’t go all dark and newsy on Christmas Day.
I’ve left some links under the tree for you to open but I think that the biggest gift I can give all of you is to not write about the “I” word, presidential candidates, or this weird itch that has been plaguing me for a few days (I’ve researched it on the internet and I’m either going to be dead in a week or am pregnant with triplets).
To all who frequent this daily rambling of mine...thank you. These past four months have been some of the most fun I have had since I began writing about politics back during the Millard Fillmore administration. You are a fun, engaged group and I don’t even care when you disagree with me. Yeah, you’re wrong when you do, but I think we are really making something special here.
I would also like to wish a Happy Hanukkah to my Jewish friends and a blessed Just Enjoy the Time Off to the atheists out there.
PJM Linktank
'Sup, Democrats? Trump's Approval Higher Than Obama's At Same Point In Presidency Despite Impeachment
They seem nice...Iran's Khamenei: 'Do Whatever It Takes to End' Protests Against Regime
Poll Shows Americans Fear Losing Liberties, So Poll Creator Whitewashes the Results
Elizabeth Warren Falsely Suggests She Couldn't Go to College Because She Couldn't Afford It
From the Mothership and Beyond
Merry Christmas! MTA Blames Subway Delays on Rogue Pencil
These people...North Carolina Sheriff Wants To Shut Down Public Access To Gun Range
But then also this...Armed Resident Shoots, Kills Three Home Invaders In Houston Suburb
Wait, she's worse than her husband? Jill Biden Visits Refugees In Mexico, “It’s Not Who We Are”
Shoot me: AOC On Telemundo: “It’d Be An Honor To Be Vice President”
SO NOT TIRED OF ALL THE WINNING: Saturday Was The Biggest Shopping Day In US Retail History
Michael Bloomberg admits his campaign was using prison labor to make campaign phone calls
This delightful woman hopes you’ll take her advice for sticking it to ‘your Christian coworkers’ this Christmas
Trump’s Unleashed America’s Best Economy in Decades
WSJ Editorial Board: Robert Mueller Should Have to Answer for His Trump Dossier Dodge
Trump: Pelosi ‘hates all of the people that voted for me’
Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg court the same voters in Iowa (literally)
#EndTimes: Falling catfish shatters North Carolina woman's windshield
Bee Me
The Kruiser Kabana
I'm Out
Ho Ho Ho
We’re using modified Dysfunctional Family Holiday rules: No punching in the face and don’t leave Uncle Ron alone with the turkey. Let's have a clean fight.
___
PJ Media Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.”
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/the-morning-briefing-joyeux-ho-ho-edition/