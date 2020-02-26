The Morning Briefing: Joe Biden's Campaign Needs to Be Put Out of Our Misery
It's Just Painful to Watch Now
The Joe Biden Traveling Gaffe Extravaganza rolled into South Carolina on Tuesday and -- to the surprise of many -- became even more cringe-tastic.
Hot off of beginning the week by telling a crowd at a campaign stop that he is running for the Senate, Crazy Joe the Wonder Veep got all gun-grabby at the latest Democratic debate slog.
The fact that Biden chose South Carolina as the state where he decided to ratchet up his anti-gun rhetoric is mystifying enough. If that was by design, it’s the surest sign yet that his campaign really is on auto-flail.
While trying to score points against new front-runner Bernie Sanders, Biden belched up a whopper of statistical nonsense:
And then there was Joe Biden. The former vice president claimed that 150 million people have died from "gun violence."
"150 million people have been killed since 2007, when Bernie voted to exempt the gun manufacturers from liability. More than all the wars! Including Vietnam! From that point on, carnage on our streets, and I want to tell you, if I'm elected [turns awkwardly to camera and points], I'm coming for you, and gun manufacturers, I'm going to take you on and I'm going ... blurble [drowned out in cheers]."
As of 2018, there were 327.2 million people in the United States of America. We're pretty sure than half of them didn't die of gun violence since 2007. Other viewers were pretty sure too.
Wow.
The guy just doesn't sound well at all:
You have to hand it to him, he's very emphatic about his stupidity.
Modern American presidential campaigns involve a lot of debate prep, so it’s stunning that Biden actually seems to be getting worse at these things as there are more of them. The campaign people must be chugging Pepto Bismol by the gallon every time der Bidengaffer opens his mouth now. South Carolina can do the rest of the Biden-weary nation a huge favor and send him packing for good. Unfortunately, he’s leading in the polls there at the moment. If the state does give him his first victory, we’re probably going to be forced to watch his rapid decline play out until the convention.
Somebody help this man.
The Kruiser Kabana
I am apparently giving up sleep for Lent.
___
PJ Media Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.”
