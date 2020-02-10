The Morning Briefing: Joe Biden Is a Cry for Help

He's Creepy, Gropey, and Dopey

There was a time when many on the Right and the Left found Joe Biden’s antics charming and amusing. He would do something disturbingly weird like grope a biker chick and everyone would just gloss over the fact that he was one heartbeat away from the presidency and just say, “Well, that’s just Joe.”

I was never one of those people. I’ve always thought that his odd behavior was disturbing, not charming. He’s a skeevy creep who shouldn’t be left alone in charge of a goldfish, let alone the most powerful nation on Earth.

During this presidential campaign he has gotten progressively (pun intended) more bizarre. At his best, Biden hemorrhages odd syntax, nonsequiturs, and virtually nothing that indicates he made it past the third grade. On Sunday, Crazy Joe the Wonder Veep had perhaps his weirdest word-barf yet, calling a woman at a campaign event a “lying, dog-faced pony soldier.”

This guy doesn’t need any more public campaign events, he needs a sedative and a full-time nurse.

Remember, Biden was supposed to be the safe, sane option for the Democrats in this election.

Many have expressed concern that perhaps Biden is slipping into age-related dementia. He’s always been like this, however. He’s the guy who dropped an f-bomb on a hot mic while standing next to the president. He has the impulse-control of an ADHD-riddled 14-year-old boy.

Every off-script moment of Biden’s now is a loud cry for help. Put the man out of our collective misery and run him out of this primary race ahead of schedule.

At this point, serious questions have to be asked about his loved ones. Are they not embarrassed and concerned enough to talk him into leaving the race? Who lets someone they care about continually make a fool of himself in front of the entire country? Is his wife so power-hungry that she’s willing to let her husband be a punchline just so she can order some White House china?

Here is the “dog-faced pony soldier” video:

After a New Hampshire voter asks @JoeBiden why they should trust he can turn his campaign around, he asks if she’s ever been to a caucus before; when she says yes, Biden snaps: "No you haven’t. You’re a lying dog-faced pony soldier." pic.twitter.com/3uxOAu0Ues — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 9, 2020

Meanwhile, in the "How's That Working Out, Democrats?" Dept.

Voters in the populous, heavily Republican suburbs west of Milwaukee did not entirely embrace Donald Trump in 2016. But in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, after the impeachment trial, Republicans are rallying around the president. https://t.co/QLkD8FrmPv — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 8, 2020

LOL impeachment worked out well. Democrat Strategist Worried About Trump's Popularity Surge with Black Voters

The Limbaugh Letter: 28 Years of Conservative Excellence

Her last brain cell has left the building: Economics Major Ocasio-Cortez Mashes Up the Names of Two Totally Different Economists

Trump Angrily Denounces 'Weak Leadership' in Two Assassination Attempts on NYC Police

BUSTED: Mike Pompeo Says He Has List of American Governors Listed as 'Friendly' by Communist China

Sen. Susan Collins Getting 'Credible' Death Threats From Deranged Leftists Over Impeachment Vote

Wuhan Virus Kills 89 in One Day as Death Toll Tops SARS

Biden Says Buttigieg 'Not a Barack Obama,' Buttigieg Hits Back: 'Neither Is He'

Mike Bloomberg Suggests Uneducated Midwest Rubes Are Just Too Stupid for Trans Bathrooms

Eh, kinda. Brutal: Is Joe Biden's New Ad About Mayor Pete Homophobic?

FLASHBACK: Bernie Sanders Was 'Excited' and 'Impressed' by the Rise of Dictator Fidel Castro

The Kruiser Kabana Episode 17: Labor Unions Are Vestigial Tails That Need to Be Cut Off

Super Bowl Halftime Analysis: When Did It Go So Wrong? The Answer Will Surprise You

European Solar Orbiter launch promises first look at sun's mysterious polar regions

Oscars 2020: The Complete Winners List

This gave me an emotion. Zoo will name a rat after your ex, feed it to a snake on Valentine's Day

Police Called After 6-Year Old Points “Finger Gun” At Teacher

Warren Says She’ll Nuke Senate Filibuster To Get Gun Control

NYC Mayor Finally Admits Bail Reform Linked To Spike In Crime

Virginia Democrats Are Very Good For Virginia Gun Sales

I'm for Academia extinction: An Academic’s Proposal For Ending Climate Change: Human Extinction

Chris Matthews: Listen, People, Socialism Doesn’t Frickin’ Work

Paste-eating journo hack doesn't know high school civics. MSNBC Host: We Need To Stop Gerrymandering Senate Elections, Or Something

Democrats have a longstanding affinity for terrorists. Not ONE Dem Candidate Would Have Taken Out Soleimani

Schlichter: Time for Trump to Get His Godfather On

In New Hampshire, Trump Supporters are Letting Democrats Know They’re Ready for Them

Maher Worries About Democrats Doing 'Too Far-Out Left, Wokey Stuff'

Holy Hero Worship: Teenaged Pete Buttigieg Won a National Essay Contest by Praising Proud, Courageous Socialist Bernie Sanders

Adam Sandler’s Independent Spirit Award Speech is the Perfect Oscar Antithesis

What Jokes Would Ricky Gervais Make as Host of the Oscars? He Lets Them Fly on Twitter

Barack Obama praises director who quoted from the Communist Manifesto at the #Oscars

Donald Trump has broken Hollywood so much that Brad Pitt is now a fan of John Bolton?

The Skills You Need to Survive Stress When It Hits

In photos: Australia's fire-ravaged east coast hit by heavy rain and floods

Sinn Fein on Threshold: Party With Old I.R.A. Ties Soars in Irish Election

How to Stop Your White Friend From Using the Black Prayer Hands Emoji: https://t.co/2IJkIFYaFC pic.twitter.com/A6aXJK6QwJ — Reductress (@Reductress) February 9, 2020

The Philosophical Hall at the Strahov Monastery in Prague, Czech Republic pic.twitter.com/LfltIx2HVu — Pictures of Churches (@ChurchPictures8) November 22, 2019

On Saturday I wrote about the passing of comedy legend Orson Bean (who was also the late Andrew Breitbart's father-in-law). Here's an interview from the old PJTV days that our friend and former colleague did with Bean. Hat tip to Managing Editor Paula Bolyard for finding this.

This feels like a good week to lower expectations.

