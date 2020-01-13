The Morning Briefing: Iranian Protesters Let Loose With Soleimani Hate
Reviled, Not Revered
The lying filth in the American media have spent the last ten days or so running with a story about how beloved and wonderful the still dead Gen. Qasem Soleimani was. In their telling of the story, he was the Grandpa Freakin’ Walton of Iran, forever bouncing giddy Iranian children on his knee and producing candy treats from his pockets to keep the little darlings smiling.
The Washington Post said that Soleimani was a “revered military leader.” MSNBC’s resident idiot boy Chris Matthews likened the reaction in Iran to Soleimani’s untimely demise to that of the reaction to the deaths of Princess Diana and Elvis Presley.
Those of us in the sane part of the world know that Soleimani was a murderous monster who could only morph into a sweetheart in the minds of American liberals, who still think that Teddy Kennedy was some kind of hero.
Some younger protesters in Iran had their say over the weekend and it would seem that they weren’t as enamored of the dead terrorist as American Democrats and their flying monkeys in the media are:
Not a lot of love in the room there.
Or here:
These are all from the Twitter feed of Middle East expert Michael Doran, whose timeline was full of narrative-busting goodies like that on Sunday. Here is perhaps everyone’s favorite from the day:
We all know that these aren’t the first protests in recent years in Iran. Massive ones broke out during The Lightbringer’s tenure in office, but the bold, brave, Nobel Peace Laureate Obama played possum and ignored them.
President Trump took a different approach:
I mean, he wasn’t kidding:
The world is indeed watching, you psychotic backward fanatics.
ALL HAIL THE RETURN OF THE CONQUERING HERO
