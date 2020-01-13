The Morning Briefing: Iranian Protesters Let Loose With Soleimani Hate

Reviled, Not Revered

The lying filth in the American media have spent the last ten days or so running with a story about how beloved and wonderful the still dead Gen. Qasem Soleimani was. In their telling of the story, he was the Grandpa Freakin’ Walton of Iran, forever bouncing giddy Iranian children on his knee and producing candy treats from his pockets to keep the little darlings smiling.

The Washington Post said that Soleimani was a “revered military leader.” MSNBC’s resident idiot boy Chris Matthews likened the reaction in Iran to Soleimani’s untimely demise to that of the reaction to the deaths of Princess Diana and Elvis Presley.

Those of us in the sane part of the world know that Soleimani was a murderous monster who could only morph into a sweetheart in the minds of American liberals, who still think that Teddy Kennedy was some kind of hero.

Some younger protesters in Iran had their say over the weekend and it would seem that they weren’t as enamored of the dead terrorist as American Democrats and their flying monkeys in the media are:

My 2nd favorite clip of the day. I dedicate it to @HardballChris, who likened the love Iranians have for Soleimani to the love the Brits had for Princess Di — the single dumbest thing I’ve heard since the demise of the terrorist. Witness the love, Chris.pic.twitter.com/miwdzJ929t — Mike (@Doranimated) January 12, 2020

Not a lot of love in the room there.

Or here:

Another picture of Soleimani torched. I can’t get enough of these desecrations. I dedicate this posting to Donald Trump, who understood that a targeted killing of Soleimani could change the game, and who had courage to act on his understanding. | pic.twitter.com/rrqFt6vfUu — Mike (@Doranimated) January 13, 2020

These are all from the Twitter feed of Middle East expert Michael Doran, whose timeline was full of narrative-busting goodies like that on Sunday. Here is perhaps everyone’s favorite from the day:

Here’s the most beautiful thing you will see today! Students at Beheshti University in Tehran refuse to walk on the US & Israeli flags painted on the ground. They chant, “Basij [the IRGC paramilitary] forces, you are responsible for killing the people.” | pic.twitter.com/dskKJeDa18 — Mike (@Doranimated) January 12, 2020

We all know that these aren’t the first protests in recent years in Iran. Massive ones broke out during The Lightbringer’s tenure in office, but the bold, brave, Nobel Peace Laureate Obama played possum and ignored them.

President Trump took a different approach:

To the leaders of Iran - DO NOT KILL YOUR PROTESTERS. Thousands have already been killed or imprisoned by you, and the World is watching. More importantly, the USA is watching. Turn your internet back on and let reporters roam free! Stop the killing of your great Iranian people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2020

I mean, he wasn’t kidding:

The world is indeed watching, you psychotic backward fanatics.

ALL HAIL THE RETURN OF THE CONQUERING HERO

A Galapagos giant tortoise estimated to be about 130 years old is returning home after having so much sex that he saved his species. https://t.co/lx37XENd9t — ABC News (@ABC) January 13, 2020

PJ Media Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.”