The Morning Briefing: Hung by the Chimney With Care Edition

I’m going for something a little more lighthearted today and tomorrow (yes, there will be a Christmas Day briefing). Just because I have to read the news all day doesn’t mean everyone has to be miserable.

Where in the Hell Are the Singing Cats?

I have never seen the musical Cats, nor do I ever want to. Still, whenever I hear it mentioned, I am reminded of this moment from -- if memory serves me -- David Letterman’s first night on CBS after leaving NBC:

"Where the hell are the singing cats?" -- Paul Newman pic.twitter.com/QqMJaHKdJH — Music Box Theatre (@musicboxtheatre) July 18, 2019

NAME DROP ALERT: I got to hang out with Paul Newman on several occasions when I used to frequent IndyCar races back in the day. I’m not sure he ever even remembered my name but it was always fun telling my friends what I’d done that day. He had a wry sense of humor and was more physically active in his late sixties than most people are in their thirties.

Back to Cats. The new version in theaters now has been getting absolutely savaged by critics and I’ve begun taking perverse pleasure in reading some of them. Sometimes the headline alone is enough to amuse me:

Cats Review: I Have Seen Sights No Human Should See

Cats defies belief because it exists and yet at every turn, it is very obvious that Cats should not exist.

These Brutal Cats Reviews Are Better Than the Actual Movie

Check out some of the stuff at the above link if you want a fun break from political news.

The New York Times Finally Admits Media Bias Exists

No really:

How ‘Centrist Bias’ Hurts Sanders and Warren

Take a moment, I know I needed one when I read that.

Because there are no original thinkers in the mainstream media, this the Times referencing an article from Politico.

I’ll spare you a lot of the inane details. The gist of the article is that the media is often dismissive of presidential candidates on either side of the aisle who are more ideologically in sync with the conservative Right or progressive Left. The author tries to say that this is why Trump was discounted in 2016, which is absurd. Whether he was really a conservative was still a mystery to even some of his most ardent supporters then.

What’s most laughable about the overall theme of the article is that this alleged bias is somehow harming Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, both of whom have been polling in the upper echelon of the race since the primary began.

In this telling of the bias story, the poor progressives are dogged by questions about being too far left and how they might pay for everything they propose.

Both Warren and Sanders admittedly want to fundamentally overhaul government as we know it, moving towards a more European socialist model. It’s fair to question whether that might be a bit extreme here in the good ol’ US of A.

While I have noticed each getting asked more questions about the cost of their proposals, none of the oh-so-brave journos doing the asking really press them for particulars. In the recent debate, Warren said that all of the economists who say her math doesn’t work “are just wrong.” There were chuckles all around and no real follow-up.

There is also the fact that the progs have dragged the Dems so far leftward that what passes for the “center” over there would have been the fringe even in 2016.

OK, I’m going back to reading Cats reviews.

