Columns

The Morning Briefing: Hung by the Chimney With Care Edition

By Stephen Kruiser 2019-12-24T06:30:40
chat comments

Oozing Festive

I’m going for something a little more lighthearted today and tomorrow (yes, there will be a Christmas Day briefing). Just because I have to read the news all day doesn’t mean everyone has to be miserable.

Where in the Hell Are the Singing Cats?

I have never seen the musical Cats, nor do I ever want to. Still, whenever I hear it mentioned, I am reminded of this moment from -- if memory serves me -- David Letterman’s first night on CBS after leaving NBC:

NAME DROP ALERT: I got to hang out with Paul Newman on several occasions when I used to frequent IndyCar races back in the day. I’m not sure he ever even remembered my name but it was always fun telling my friends what I’d done that day. He had a wry sense of humor and was more physically active in his late sixties than most people are in their thirties.

Back to Cats. The new version in theaters now has been getting absolutely savaged by critics and I’ve begun taking perverse pleasure in reading some of them. Sometimes the headline alone is enough to amuse me:

Cats Review: I Have Seen Sights No Human Should See

Cats defies belief because it exists and yet at every turn, it is very obvious that  Cats should  not exist.

These Brutal Cats Reviews Are Better Than the Actual Movie

Check out some of the stuff at the above link if you want a fun break from political news.

The New York Times Finally Admits Media Bias Exists

No really:

Take a moment, I know I needed one when I read that.

Because there are no original thinkers in the mainstream media, this the Times referencing an article from Politico.

I’ll spare you a lot of the inane details. The gist of the article is that the media is often dismissive of presidential candidates on either side of the aisle who are more ideologically in sync with the conservative Right or progressive Left. The author tries to say that this is why Trump was discounted in 2016, which is absurd. Whether he was really a conservative was still a mystery to even some of his most ardent supporters then.

What’s most laughable about the overall theme of the article is that this alleged bias is somehow harming Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, both of whom have been polling in the upper echelon of the race since the primary began.

In this telling of the bias story, the poor progressives are dogged by questions about being too far left and how they might pay for everything they propose.

Both Warren and Sanders admittedly want to fundamentally overhaul government as we know it, moving towards a more European socialist model. It’s fair to question whether that might be a bit extreme here in the good ol’ US of A.

While I have noticed each getting asked more questions about the cost of their proposals, none of the oh-so-brave journos doing the asking really press them for particulars. In the recent debate, Warren said that all of the economists who say her math doesn’t work “are just wrong.” There were chuckles all around and no real follow-up.

There is also the fact that the progs have dragged the Dems so far leftward that what passes for the “center” over there would have been the fringe even in 2016.

OK, I’m going back to reading Cats reviews.

PJM Linktank

Enemy of the People update: CNN Claims Trump Opposes Russia Sanctions—as He Signs New Sanctions Into Law

Trump's Attorney Slams Democrats: They 'Campaign on Socialism While Coveting Celebrity Endorsements'

Suggestion Jesus Was Palestinian Is 'Anti-Semitic,' Evangelical Leader Says

The Atheist Attack on Hanukkah Exposes the Modern Threats to Religious Freedom

FACEPALM: Even Transgender People Get Accused of Transphobia Now

OMG MAKE THIS HAPPEN: Obama to Endorse Elizabeth Warren and Humiliate Joe Biden?

House Minority Leader McCarthy: Spying on the Trump Campaign Is 'a Modern-Day Watergate'

VIP

VodkaPundit: Ain't No Sunshine: Seattle Copes with Darkest Day on Record

From the Mothership and Beyond

I've added years to my life: Another Benefit to Going to Museums? You May Live Longer

LOLing at MSM spending a few days pretending to give a crap about what Christians think: Christianity Today's editor doubled down on his attacks on Trump's morality, as cracks appear in evangelical support for president over impeachment

'Just playing political games': Prominent evangelical Trump supporter explains opposition to Christianity Today

Virginia pastors give $17,000 from church's budget to pay off school lunch debt

Pew announces that the US has recently taken in fewer refugees than the rest of the world — combined

NJ Teacher Fired Despite Tenure Over Gun Ownership Comments

San Francisco Loses Oracle Convention Over High Prices, Poor Street Conditions

Let's. McConnell: “Let’s Quit The Charade” Of Impeachment Impartiality, Shall We?

Shooting themselves in one foot apparently wasn't enough: House Dems: We May Go Back For Seconds On Impeachment

Senate Dem: I Could Vote To Acquit Trump If “Dots Aren’t Connected”

Schlichter: Shhhhh…Just Let the Democrats Schiff Themselves

Intercept Co-Founder Shreds Adam Schiff As A 'Sociopath' After These Remarks About Carter Page

Catherine Herridge Highlights More Info in the IG Report That Doesn’t Look Good For Comey and Others

 

Bee Me

The Kruiser Kabana

"Winter Wonderland" makes me think of ax-murders.

___

Kruiser Twitter

Kruiser Facebook

PJ Media Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author ofDon’t Let the Hippies ShowerandStraight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.”

https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/the-morning-briefing-hung-by-the-chimney-with-care-edition/

