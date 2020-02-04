The Morning Briefing: GOP the Big Winner After Democrats' Iowa Caucus Cock-Up

Schadenfreude All Day Long

The Democrats officially kicked off their nominating process in Iowa in such a bumbling fashion that questions about whether they actually want to win in November can’t be off the table now.

We were assured on Monday that they were more than prepared to get their quest to win back the White House underway:

For three years, we’ve been preparing for the process that officially kicks off tonight in Iowa: the Democratic presidential primary. Today our chair, @TomPerez, reflects on the reforms we’ve made to make this the most transparent primary in our history: https://t.co/8w7gtSfqil — Democratic Party (@DNC) February 3, 2020

With the impeachment circus wrapping up in the worst possible fashion for the Democrats, this wasn’t the kind of publicity they needed. The party elders headed into Monday believing that a likely Bernie Sanders win would have been the worst-case scenario for them. Welcome to Democratic luck in the Trump era, ladies and gentlemen.

The evening was, as I noted to my Twitter friends, particularly ignominious for a party whose frontrunners consistently advocate for greater federal involvement in the lives of American citizens:

Democrats want to control every aspect of our lives but they can't figure out how to count 12 votes in Iowa. #IowaCaucuses — SFK (@stephenkruiser) February 4, 2020

There is no doubt that this could have been avoided if Iowa would give up its inane caucus process, an idea which may get some serious discussion after this. Still, it’s not like there wasn’t any time to get ready. Monday night was like the premiere of a play that had been in rehearsal for four years only to see all of the actors on the stage forget their lines.

The candidates all kept their brave, positive faces on, of course. Whispers indicated that Bernie would prevail, although they were just that. That didn’t stop Team Sanders from getting out in front of things by releasing some “internal numbers” the spun well for their guy:

Sanders campaign releases internal figures for "nearly 40%" of Iowa precincts. pic.twitter.com/wY60myfnXS — Daniel Marans (@danielmarans) February 4, 2020

The results were supposed to be reported via a mysterious app that apparently wasn’t well tested, eerily reminiscent of Mitt Romney’s get-out-the-vote ORCA app failure in 2012. Here’s a glimpse of just how badly it failed:

MORE: Iowa Democrats are literally knocking on the doors of the precinct chairs who hadn't yet called in their results, according to one Iowa Democrat.



They are going door-knocking. At midnight. After the caucuses are over. — Elena Schneider (@ec_schneider) February 4, 2020

Like so much of what the Democrats have done lately, the Iowa debacle played out like a campaign ad for the Republicans.

I’ve been using the word “flailing” a lot lately when writing about the Democrats. That’s odd because for almost all of my political activist life the Democrats have been a well-oiled political machine. They simply had the nuts and bolts of politics down far better than the Republicans ever did. It may be just a wild coincidence, but none of them seem to be able to play politics as well as they used to ever since President Trump has taken up permanent residence in their heads.

When the results finally become official sometime today (hopefully), there won’t be as much for the winner to celebrate, as the Republicans have clearly won this first round.

Even Chrissy Tingles agrees:

MSNBC's Chris Matthews: Trump a winner of Democrat caucus, “Democrats can't even get a 3 car funeral organized”https://t.co/J84By1GMXQ pic.twitter.com/Iqamk5tSfZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 4, 2020

