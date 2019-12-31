The Morning Briefing: Farewell 2019 and May Your Ball Drop on Time

So That Just Happened

A briefer Briefing today for the readers who are already mentally checked out and ready to float into the new year on a sea of champagne. Personally, I’ve chosen a delightful local IPA to wash me into a 2020 that I am most looking forward to.

The United States is wrapping up the second decade of the 21st Century in much better shape than many would have you believe. If you peruse the social media accounts of the Democratic candidates for president, you only read of an America in crisis, a country that needs to be “taken back.” It’s a full-on doomsday message that, were it true, would depress even the greatest of optimists.

Not surprisingly, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are the gloomiest of the bunch. Progressives don’t like the things that make most Americans happy: freedom, capital, individualism, and probably puppies too.

Warren can’t go forty-five seconds without saying that she wants to “fight” something or someone. The woman has serious anger issues.

As I look back on the year, I see a resilient America that continues to weather partisan rancor with relative grace. We’re not exactly going full Hong Kong over here.

The country keeps taking all of the madness that the tantrum-y Left is throwing at it and not only surviving, but thriving. The economy continues to give the finger to the lefties who would rather see fellow citizens suffer than hear any good news that would reflect well on the Trump administration.

Tyler wrote an interesting post on Monday that highlights just how incredible the last decade has been, proving that good news has been floating around out there for quite some time.

The Democratic candidates love using the phrase “existential crisis.” Well, when everything is an existential crisis, nothing is an existential crisis.

Pessimism and optimism will be on the ballot in 2020, and anyone paying close attention should be voting for the latter.

It’s going to be fun.

Really.

PJM Linktank

He's an all-around scumbag: Hunter Biden Accused of $156M Counterfeiting Scheme With Burisma, CrowdStrike, Legal Filing Claims

I'll buy him a beer: Hero Who Stopped Texas Church Shooter Is a Vocal Gun Rights Advocate and Trump Supporter

Mr. 'Hell Yes I'll Take Your Guns!' Is Taken Down in Pinpoint Tactical Strike After Church Shooting Response

That's gonna leave a mark: Sorry Libs, Trump and Obama Are Now Tied as Most Admired Man

Dems own anti-Semitic violence Tlaib Blames Israel for 'Jim Crow' Policies One Day After Hanukkah Stabbing

Obama Was the Most Anti-Semitic President in History, So Let’s Stop Pointing Fingers at Trump

That Time Thomas Jefferson and Virginia Colonists Tried to Get King George to Stop the Slave Trade

VIP

(Use promo code KRUISER to sign up)

Kruiser's Worst Week Ever: A Prayer for My Election Year Sanity

The Kruiser Kabana Episode 10: Fearless Predictions for 2020

From the Mothership and Beyond

Awkward. CBS Evening News Shows Photo of Elijah Cummings During Story

US Army bans soldiers from using TikTok over security worries

Times Square Will Be the 'Safest Place on Earth' for New Year's Eve, NYPD Says

‘What if …’: Bill Kristol’s writing some really interesting fan fiction about impeachment

As DACA Ends, Deportation Proceedings Begin

China Sentences Pastor To 9 Years In Prison For ‘Subverting State Power’

The Proposed Taliban Ceasefire Is Nothing To Crow About

‘Caring about art can say something about your moral center’: Obama posts his favorite songs and the LA Times is on it

Dear Diary: CNN’s Brian Stelter wrote 1,500 words about Fox News today

What’s More Effective, A “No Guns Allowed” Sign Or Armed Citizens?

6 New Year’s snack and drink recipes to get you out of the kitchen and into the party

The Father of Greta Thunberg, Who Missed a Year of School Due to Depression: ‘She is Happy.’ But He’s Worried

Fox News Continues to Dominate, Viewership Hits Record Level, CNN Ends the Year in 22nd Place

WSJ Columnist Details What the Democrats Are Really Doing with This Impeachment Holdup Game

Whoa: Crazy Uncle Joe Would Consider a Republican VP on His Ticket

It had to be said: 'Don't touch kids, you pervert!': Biden slammed by protesters at campaign rally

Dream big, kids: He picked up pickleball a few years ago. Now he is the national champion.

Bee Me

Elizabeth Warren Opens Casino To Help Finance Campaignhttps://t.co/bqFmIh9UI3 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) December 30, 2019

The Kruiser Kabana

I'M FEELIN' IT

The Red Squirrel’s Dance pic.twitter.com/tg5FxrcTiQ — 41 Strange (@41Strange) December 31, 2019

Life is too short to drink cheap champagne. Be safe out there tonight, kids.

___

Kruiser Twitter

Kruiser Facebook

PJ Media Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.”