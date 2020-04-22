The Morning Briefing: Earth Day Musings—Where In the Heck Are My Floating Polar Bears?
I Was Promised That Manhattan Would Be Flooded by Now
Today marks the fiftieth anniversary of the hippie springtime festival of lamentations known as Earth Day. Honestly, I almost never give Earth Day a thought but this year’s occurrence provides me with an opportunity to write about something other than the dreaded coronavirus. Sure, we will get to some of that too, but let us turn on all of the lights in our houses and examine the folly of trying to “save” this planet from anything.
I have always been of the opinion this planet doesn’t need to be saved from anything. Ol’ Earth has made it through a lot worse than the perceived scourge of puny humans. The arrogance involved in the mindset that we are influencing the planet is staggering.
Having written that, I feel no particular obligation to Earth. What’s it ever really done for me?
Earth Day originally had an environmental, conservationist focus, which is something that most people can get behind. I was obviously kidding about feeling no obligation to the planet. Like many people, I like to spend time out in nature. I grew up in a little town in the White Mountains of Arizona where my friends and I would spend half of the summer camping in the woods near our houses. We were all instinctively respectful of our surroundings, innately environmentalist, if you will.
Unfortunately, environmentalism was quickly co-opted by the climate change freakshow. They ruin everything they touch, of course, and they’ve had their filthy, fear-mongering paws all over Earth Day for quite some time now.
Now, environmentalism and climate hysteria are constantly conflated:
Somewhere along the way, the United Nations decided to try and justify its existence by becoming the primary pimps of climate change hysteria:
It took some time, but the UN finally decided to try and take over Earth Day, passing a resolution in 2009 renaming it -- I kid you not -- International Mother Earth Day. Here’s a snippet from this year’s United Nations International Mother Earth Day message:
When Mother Earth sends us a message
Mother Earth is clearly urging a call to action. Nature is suffering. Australian fires, heat records and the worst locust invasion in Kenya. Now we face COVID -19, a worldwide health pandemic link to the health of our ecosystem.
Climate change, man-made changes to nature as well as crimes that disrupt biodiversity, such as deforestation, land-use change, intensified agriculture and livestock production or the growing illegal wildlife trade, can increase contact and the transmission of infectious diseases from animals to humans (zoonotic diseases) like COVID-19.
Never let a crisis go to waste, right?
I'm not sure if I've ever engaged in any criminal disruption of biodiversity, because I'm not really sure if such a thing even exists.
That probably won't be the only hot take this Earth Day attempting to link perceived climate crimes to our current plague situation.
I think I'll spend the day not polluting my mind with any International Mother Earth Day propaganda.
Namaste.
