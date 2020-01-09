The Morning Briefing: Dems Seem Disappointed That Trump Won't Bomb Tehran

Maybe It's Just Me

After President Trump made it clear on Wednesday morning that Iran’s actions on Tuesday night weren’t going to be the beginning of another interminable desert war I was quite relieved, as I’m sure most of you were.

While I’m not naive enough to think that Democrats would heap praise on the president they so despise, I did think they might express some relief as well.

Or maybe acknowledge that he’d just taken everything in the escalation department down several notches.

It is no secret that the Democrats and their media mouthpieces were convinced that President Trump was going nuke Iran sometime before the Super Bowl. Matt Vespa has a good rundown on the media’s chatter about it at Townhall.

I would even go so far as to say that they were hoping that we would end up in a war because that might help them in the election. These are the same people, after all, who spent last year rooting for Americans to be hit with a recession.

If you’re wondering whether I am implying that Democrats wouldn’t care if American troops were in harm’s way if it would help them defeat Trump in November, I am not.

I’m saying it outright.

Rather than just admit that Trump handled the situation well with his remarks on Wednesday, the Democrats just plowed ahead as if the president had declared war:

That's so last night. Granny Box Wine should really try to keep up with the news. https://t.co/jGRkAHopkA — SFK (@stephenkruiser) January 8, 2020

They’re doing this to limit Trump’s war powers.

You know, for the war that he’s not declaring.

I figured OK, it’s Pelosi, and pointless grandstanding is what she does.

Then I saw some remarks from Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois that got me wondering:

OK, did any of the Dems in Congress watch his speech this morning? https://t.co/jwMXKUp899 — SFK (@stephenkruiser) January 8, 2020

It’s almost as if they are disappointed and trying to keep all the talk of imminent war going even absent an imminent war, or any war at all.

The Democrats are more interested in being able to have a “We told you so!” moment regarding Trump rather than peace.

This, as the now-familiar saying goes, is how you get Trump.

Again.

