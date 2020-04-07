The Morning Briefing: Dems Are Suddenly Fans of Due Process Now That Crazy Joe the Wonder Veep Has Been Accused
We're Pretending THIS Guy Isn't a Creeper?
One extraordinarily positive by-product of the coronavirus lockdown is the fact that Der Bidengaffer and Grandpa Stalin have suspended their debates and campaigns, sparing us all from dreary election nonsense.
There has been one significant bit of news that has been mostly ignored by the mainstream media: a credible sexual assault allegation against Joe Biden.
Ever since Brett Kavanaugh was falsely accused of sexual assault in 2018, the Third Wave Feminist Shrieking Harridan Brigade has been telling us we must “believe all women” who level any charges. Due process be damned, all men are guilty, and that’s that.
Until the Biden thing.
The same media types who have been leading the #MeToo finger-wagging for a couple of years have now adopted an “ignore this woman” approach. It really shouldn’t come as a surprise that they would circle the wagons for the presumptive Democratic nominee. They spent decades worshipping Teddy Kennedy after he killed a woman, after all.
To the chagrin of leftists everywhere, the story isn’t going away. Biden supporter and professional blabbermouth has-been Alyssa Milano was recently forced to explain why she wasn’t taking a “believe all women” stance and, whaddya know, she’s suddenly a fan of due process!
"Due process," huh? "Lack of evidence," is it? We shouldn't "destroy lives" unless "an accusation is credible," eh? Well, that's new! None of that mattered when she had a chance to ruin a Republican.
Alyssa Milano's defense of Biden is exactly what Republicans said about Kavanaugh, the man she helped try to destroy a mere 19 months ago. But that can't be right, can it? She couldn't be that much of a clueless hypocrite, could she? Just look how pretty she is!
One merely has to look at Biden's history of creepy public touching to find any allegation against him worth looking into. But he gets a pass because he's a Dem and they're desperate to pretend he's not all of the things that those of us who are sane can plainly see that he is: a drooling moron and a full-on creeper.
The double standard here is wearisome, and just another item on the very long list of why the media can't be trusted.
All the LOLs
PJM Linktank
Coronavirus-Stricken Boris Johnson Rushed to ICU: What If the Worst Should Happen?
WHOOPS! Ralph Northam Demonstrates Social Distancing With Blackface ... Mask
Media Backlash to Trump-Backed Meds for COVID-19 Shows That He 'Could Find a Cure' And Still Get Bad Press
The Soviet Virus: Ankle Trackers, Tickets, Beatings: Welcome to the COVID-19 Surveillance State Stasi
VodkaPundit: How About Some Good News on the Economy?
Hillary Clinton Can't Duck Out of Benghazi Testimony by Citing Official Privilege, State Dept. Says
Unhinged Dem Rep Wants Trump Tried at The Hague for 'Crimes Against Humanity' Over COVID-19 Briefings
Biden Now Says the China Travel Ban He Opposed Should Have Happened Sooner
Democrats Prep to Blame Trump for the Coronavirus Economy
5 Civil Rights Americans Lost to the COVID-19 Panic
Crackdowns on Lone Surfers and Paddleboarders Threaten to Erode Respect for Law Enforcement Even Further
Osama bin Laden. Anwar al-Awlaki. Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi— and Robert Spencer?
Joe Biden and His Wife Jill Omit Hunter Biden's Love Child From List of Grandchildren
He Hasn't 'Fully Vetted It Yet,' But Actor Woody Harrelson Thinks He's onto Something with His 5G/COVID-19 Conspiracy Theory
Jussie Smollett in Scrubs: CBS Story of Crying Nurse Who Claimed No COVID-19 Protection Just Crumbled
VIP
VodkaPundit, Part Deux: China: Mobster Government, Mobster Tactics
VIP Gold
Colorado AG Defends Red Flag Law In Court Challenge
Here's Why State-Wide Liquor Bans are Dangerous
From the Mothership and Beyond
Defiant Gun Stores Remain Open Despite Governors’ Orders
British Even Take Guns From Royal Bodyguards
Joe Biden Produces a Word Salad So Bad That It’ll Make You Question Everything
Wuhan Virus Numbers: Nightly Update April 6, 2020 – as of 2359 GMT
The Models Haven’t Been Wrong, We Just Did Better
Devin Nunes Slams FBI For FISA Abuse And ‘Targeting The Trump Campaign’
‘Remember the American Spirit’: Dan Crenshaw Shares Good Advice on Empowering Yourself in Times of Uncertainty
Good News: Cuomo Says NY Curve Is Flattening, They Haven’t Lost Anyone Due to Lack of Equipment
MI Dem State Rep Says Hydroxychloroquine Saved Her Life, Thanks Trump
Does it have any games? 'Smart toilet' uses camera to detect cancers and monitor kidney health
Suck it, peasants! Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot channels Bill de Blasio and defies stay-at-home order because she ‘needed to have a haircut’
Jennifer Rubin calls 77-year-old swamp fossil Joe Biden ‘a breath of fresh air’ compared to President Trump
The Nation DC correspondent ‘[doesn’t] know what to tell you’ if you don’t find Boris Johnson’s worsening COVID19 condition hilarious
China floods Facebook with propaganda ads blaming Trump for coronavirus
Reporter To Trump: Why Haven’t You Closed The Grocery Stores And Pharmacies, Too?
Here’s Why America’s No. 1 Mask Maker Is Not Working 24/7
Bernie Fan Joe Rogan: I’d Rather Vote For Trump Than Biden
Quarantine Cinema TV Review: Tiger King
Jordan Peterson Is Back At Work On His Next Book
Wisconsin’s Spring Primary Delayed Until June 9; Update: Overturned By WI Supreme Court
Schlichter: Beware The Creeps Who Enjoy Their New Pandemic Power
If CNN Aired Trump's Wuhan Coronavirus Pressers, They Could've Avoided This Fake News Iceberg
Stage 5 Karma: A San Francisco Man Created an Anti-Trump Covid-19 Painting and Then Got Infected
Texas Governor Upends 'Fake News' About Medical Resources in Dallas
What to Know If You're Wearing a Cloth Mask in Public
All Microsoft events will be digital-only until July 2021
Self-driving vans are delivering food and disinfecting streets in China
Reduct This
The Kruiser Kabana
I'm distancing from myself now.
___
PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.”
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/the-morning-briefing-dems-are-suddenly-fans-of-due-process-now-that-crazy-joe-the-wonder-veep-has-been-accused/