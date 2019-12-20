The Morning Briefing: Democratic Wine Cave Whiteout Edition
The Political Equivalent of a Trip to the Dentist
The Democrats were spared the embarrassment of having an all lily-white debate stage when Andrew Yang became a late qualifier. Still, that would be a difficult group to locate if you were outside in a blizzard.
Greg Gutfeld made an observation that I think even Democrats can agree with at this point:
That’s the real problem with a Democratic primary. We could have a thousand debates and none of them would be hit with too many questions outside of the Dems’ comfort zone.
The only thing left to watch in these pseudo-debates are the personality squabbles, which Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar delivered on in this round. I was speaking to a Senate staffer friend of mine before the debate and said that I thought the veep battle was probably between these two at the moment, and the way they went at it Thursday sure made it seem like it.
When Klobuchar hit Mayor Pete over his lack of national experience, he responded with some nonsense about being “a gay dude in Mike Pence’s Indiana.” If your biggest selling point for the national ticket is being from the Midwest, painting a stateful of your fellow citizens with a broad bigot brush probably isn’t going to win any hearts and minds. I’ve thought for a couple of months now that the veep slot on the ticket is probably Klobuchar’s to lose if it doesn’t end up being filled by someone from this field.
If Biden is the nominee they’re going to need someone who isn’t a living, breathing cry for help every time he or she opens his or her mouth.
Leftist Twitter seemed rather impressed with Klobuchar. The Yang Gang was complaining that their guy wasn’t getting enough speaking time. Unfortunately, when he did get a chance to speak he said some really stupid things: "Our country is deeply misogynist and most all of us know that."
Don't speak for me, buddy. Yang would be slightly less irritating if he would stop lying about the free money stuff.
The good news is that last night’s affair is the last primary debate of 2019.
The bad news is that one of these idiots is going to be their nominee.
Bee Me
The Kruiser Kabana
I don't think we've had any Conway for a couple of weeks.
Have a great weekend and let everyone know about it.
___
