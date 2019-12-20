send
Roger L. Simon
Matt Margolis
Richard Fernandez
Rick Moran
Victor Davis Hanson
VodkaPundit
Jim Treacher
Spengler
Stephen Kruiser
Tyler O'Neil
Megan Fox
Ed Driscoll
Columns

The Morning Briefing: Democratic Wine Cave Whiteout Edition

By Stephen Kruiser 2019-12-20T06:37:43
chat comments

The Political Equivalent of a Trip to the Dentist

The Democrats were spared the embarrassment of having an all lily-white debate stage when Andrew Yang became a late qualifier. Still, that would be a difficult group to locate if you were outside in a blizzard.

Greg Gutfeld made an observation that I think even Democrats can agree with at this point:

That’s the real problem with a Democratic primary. We could have a thousand debates and none of them would be hit with too many questions outside of the Dems’ comfort zone.

The only thing left to watch in these pseudo-debates are the personality squabbles, which Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar delivered on in this round. I was speaking to a Senate staffer friend of mine before the debate and said that I thought the veep battle was probably between these two at the moment, and the way they went at it Thursday sure made it seem like it.

When Klobuchar hit Mayor Pete over his lack of national experience, he responded with some nonsense about being “a gay dude in Mike Pence’s Indiana.” If your biggest selling point for the national ticket is being from the Midwest, painting a stateful of your fellow citizens with a broad bigot brush probably isn’t going to win any hearts and minds. I’ve thought for a couple of months now that the veep slot on the ticket is probably Klobuchar’s to lose if it doesn’t end up being filled by someone from this field.

If Biden is the nominee they’re going to need someone who isn’t a living, breathing cry for help every time he or she opens his or her mouth.

Leftist Twitter seemed rather impressed with Klobuchar. The Yang Gang was complaining that their guy wasn’t getting enough speaking time. Unfortunately, when he did get a chance to speak he said some really stupid things: "Our country is deeply misogynist and most all of us know that."

Don't speak for me, buddy. Yang would be slightly less irritating if he would stop lying about the free money stuff.

The good news is that last night’s affair is the last primary debate of 2019.

The bad news is that one of these idiots is going to be their nominee.

PJM Linktank

Good luck with that: Andrew Yang: 'We Have to Stop Being Obsessed Over Impeachment'

PAY NO ATTENTION TO THE REALITY IN FRONT OF YOU: Fact Check: Democrats Claim Trump Economy Isn't Working for the Middle Class; They're Wrong

Elderly psychotic man barks at clouds: Bernie Sanders Promises to 'Criminally Prosecute Fossil Fuel Executives' for 'Destroying the Planet'

Grandma Nan admits it really was about just politics: It's Official: House Dems Close Up Shop Without Sending Articles of Impeachment to Senate

Stop Earth, I wanna get off: INSANITY: ACLU Calls For Tampons in Men's Rooms Because 'Menstrual Equity' or Something

'Trump Isn't Actually Impeached Yet,' Says Democrats' Impeachment Expert and Witness

Star Wars: 'The Rise of Skywalker' Goes LGBTQWTF With First Gay Kiss! (Please Clap)

VodkaPundit: Baby Yoda Conquers Our Galaxy

VIP

Maximum Violence, Minimum Time: Today's Blueprint for Tomorrow's Wars

Impeachment Won't Be the Black Mark on Trump's Record the Left Thinks It Will Be

From the Mothership and Beyond

For 2A Sanctuaries, The Big Question Is “What Happens Next?”

Schlichter: Get the Hell Out of Afghanistan Now

Why House Republicans Should Take a Bow After This Impeachment Fiasco Is Over

Cancel Culture Comes For J.K. Rowling Over “Transphobic” Tweet

Politifact: Pelosi Gets “Pants On Fire” Rating Over Claims Of Wisconsin Voter Suppression

Who Was The Confidential Source Mentioned In Footnote 461 Of The IG Report?

BOLD strategy! Joe Biden takes a page from Hillary to describe what would be an acceptable level of blue collar job losses for Green New Deal implementation (Hint: It’s a LOT)

‘Kinda creeps me out’: Check out Rolling Stone’s behind-the-scenes slo-mo video of Elizabeth Warren’s glamour shoot

New Report: Durham Said to be ‘Scrutinizing’ Prior Testimony of John Brennan and Seeking His Communications Records

Trump Campaign Gets a $5 Million Present On ‘Impeachmas’

Fauxcahontas hates fun: Elizabeth Warren Blasts Pete Buttigieg For Wine Cave Fundraiser

Sanders, Biden spar over Medicare for All

'Terrorist' is neutralised by Russian police as 'three people are killed' in shooting attack at FSB headquarters in Moscow

Bee Me

The Kruiser Kabana

I don't think we've had any Conway for a couple of weeks.

Have a great weekend and let everyone know about it.

___

Kruiser Twitter

Kruiser Facebook

PJ Media Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author ofDon’t Let the Hippies ShowerandStraight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.”

https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/the-morning-briefing-democratic-wine-cave-whiteout-edition/

