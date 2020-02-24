The Morning Briefing: Chris Matthews Thinks Bernie Sanders Is Hitler and the Weekend Was Just Perfect

Dance for My Amusement, Little Commies

The Democrats’ descent into leftist madness continued unabated over the weekend, with Bernie Sanders scoring a depressingly resounding victory in the Nevada caucuses on Saturday.

While it is truly disturbing that one of the two major political parties in America has just hit the gas while driving off of the socialist cliff, it’s also delightful political theater for the moment. Put another way: it’s all fun and games until someone gets an eye redistributed.

Bernie’s star turn has the entire Democratic establishment gulping handfuls of Xanax as they ponder a general election filled with ads that repeat the word “socialist” every third word or so, all funded by a decidedly capitalist campaign war chest.

Despite their protestations to the contrary, the members of the mainstream media are an integral part of the Democratic establishment. Many of them are acting out in an effort to prevent even more people from feeling the Bern.

A truly epic family feud has broken out over MSNBC, where Chris “Tingles” Matthews has become an ardent anti-Bernie voice. MSNBC isn’t just a left-leaning network, it’s decidedly progressive. That its most veteran host finds Sanders to be too far left is quite telling.

After Sanders thumped the competition on Saturday, Matthews likened the win to Hitler’s invasion of France in 1940:

MSNBC's Chris Matthews has made it repeatedly clear that he thinks Bernie Sanders is headed to certain defeat should he win the Democratic Party nomination. He's right, of course, and while the Bernie Bros. already aren't happy with him, he once again triggered Bernie's fans on Saturday night. When Bernie pulled off a stunning victory in the Nevada caucuses, Matthews declared it was "too late" to stop him, and compared Sanders' victory to Hitler's invasion of France. "I was reading last night about the fall of France in the summer of 1940 and the general, Reynaud, calls up Churchill and says, 'It's over,'" Matthews explained. "And Churchill says, 'How can that be? You've got the greatest army in Europe. How can it be over?' He said, 'It's over.'"

To no one’s surprise, Matthews was excoriated by the Bernie Bros for his transgression. The Left-on-Left hate is rather glorious to behold. I’m thinking of cutting out some of the streaming services I subscribe to while all of this is playing out. If you had told me a year ago that I would have the opportunity to watch anyone at MSNBC running a counter-offensive against the Democratic frontrunner I would have said that you were crazier than Bernie’s economic plans. But here we are.

Watching an opponent destroy itself from within is always a lot of fun. Some Democrats, no doubt, believe that they are about to ride a populist wave to victory that isn’t unlike Trump’s win in 2016. That possibility can’t be ruled out, of course.

The difference this time is in ideology. Trump may have been a populist wild card in 2016, but he didn’t represent a far-right fringe, no matter what the MSM may have said.

As I said earlier, the Dems are heading off a cliff.

So let’s enjoy the show for now.

