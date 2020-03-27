The Morning Briefing: Beer Blog Fridays Until the Plague Is Over

This Is How We Do It

For the next few Fridays, we are going to keep things nice and light here at the Morning Briefing. I have the blessing of the Mothership to basically make this a beer blog at the end of the week. The world doesn't have to be madness. Yes, we all know that beer blogging is my dream, but this is not really about that.

We need a respite from this real problem, and I am glad that I have the skills to provide that.

We need humor and community to get through all of this. If you look around in our virtual universe I think you will see that we are doing better than expected. If you are adamant about making a point to prove me wrong here I will delight in destroying you.

I thought it fitting to begin our plague-induced beer reviews with a brew from Black Plague Brewing.

As I am a fan of IPAs and cleverly named brands I really wanted to like this one.

And so I did.

It is a smooth entry for those of you who are hops-curious and want to try an IPA for the first time. The bitterness associated with IPAs is taken down a notch with this beer. The colder, the better, with this one.

Beware though, even the lightest IPAs are strong.

Because I love you, dear readers. Let me know what beers you would like me to review. I will step outside of my comfort zone for you, but I won't do crappy domestic swill.

VodkaPundit: Joe Biden Took Four Days to Set Up a Lousy Videoconference and I Didn’t Even Get a T-Shirt

Her face is next to "evil" in the dictionary. McCarthy: 'History Will Not Be Kind' on Pelosi's Coronavirus Shenanigans While Millions Lost Jobs

I hate this guy and I'm glad I escaped from Stalingrad by the Pacific: LA Mayor Eric Garcetti Says the City's Lockdown Will Last Until May—or Longer

Even the Soros trolls are made in China now: How to Spot a ChiCom Twitter Troll

DOJ to Indict Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro for Narco-Terrorism

Confused LA Sheriff Thinks the Governor Just Gave Him the OK To Close Guns Stores Again

Teen Vogue Goes Full Marxist, Wants Destruction of Capitalism in Response to COVID-19

LET FREEDOM RING. Game-Changer: Trump Releases Plan to Free Americans Stuck in the House Due to COVID-19

Democrats Are Giddy That We Have a Real Crisis So They Can Change Voting Laws

She didn't send any to Wisconsin. Newsweek Praises Hillary Clinton for Sending Doctors Pizzas When They Need Medical Supplies

New York Times Goes Into Full Chinese Propaganda Mode As USA Coronavirus Cases Exceed 80,000

Jobless Claims Last Week QUADRUPLED Previous Record

Wow! Take a Break from Bad News and Watch This 'Cellphone' Choir Belt Out an Old-Timey Hymn.

These CEOs Are Giving Up Their Salaries During the Coronavirus Crisis

The Real Reason the Anti-Trump Media Wants to Stop Airing His Daily Coronavirus Briefings

In the Name of Mercy for Joe Biden, Just Call the Election Now

Drew Brees Is Done Sitting on the Sidelines Amid Wuhan Coronavirus Outbreak in New Orleans

Call to Action: My Pillow's Mike Lindell Announces He's Making Medical Masks to Help Combat Wuhan Coronavirus Outbreak

Mark Cuban Had a Surprise Caller During Fox News Interview

Dr. Birx Pops Media's Coronavirus Panic Balloon

AOC Upset Noncitizens Won't Receive Emergency Relief Checks

Um...New Orleans Mayor Blames Trump for Not Shutting Down Mardi Gras over Coronavirus

YouGov Poll Shows Warren as Favorite for VP Pick

Amid Pandemic Meltdown, Space Force Goes Forward With First Mission

Kira: Being Neighborly in the Midst of Global Crisis

Woman With a ‘MeToo’ Claim Against Biden Went to ‘Time’s Up’ Group for Help, But Was Turned Down

The Name ‘Andrew Cuomo’ Keeps Popping Up; Could He Replace Biden? Could He Beat Trump?

EXCLUSIVE: Kaiser San Diego Limiting Nurses’ Use of Masks, Gloves

McCarthy: Pelosi Offered “Outright Lie” About Credit For Coronavirus Relief Bill

Justice Department Jumps Into The Trans Athlete Question

Imperial College Study Author Clarifies On Death Projections: Our Model Hasn’t Changed. Your Behavior Has.

Mexican Protesters Demand Border With US Be Closed

Gallup: Guess Who Comes In Last Place For Their Coronavirus Handling?

Federal Judge Sides With Tribes In Dakota Access Pipeline Lawsuit

SEIU: We Found 39 Million N95 Masks — And They’ll Cost You Five Bucks A Pop

PEAK CNN! Jim Acosta apparently NOT skeptical of coronavirus numbers reported by country that lied about it all in the first place

‘Delusional’: Markos Moulitsas further cements ‘unhinged intolerant bigot’ status with his COVID19 take on blue states vs. red states

Media hacks like Joe Scarborough are more than willing to blindly swallow ChiCom narratives if it means making Trump and America look bad

Atlanta Humane Society lets puppies roam aquarium closed due to coronavirus

Coronavirus News: Arts foundations, libraries offer digital classes for kids in NYC

10 Virtual Book Clubs You Can Join Now—And How to Start Your Own

PJ Media Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.”