The Morning Briefing: Another Painful Reminder That Life Is Fragile

The very sad news on Sunday about the helicopter crash that killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and several others provided a jarring reminder of the fleeting nature of this life we all cling to.

It also provided an annoying snapshot of the dysfunctional nature of domestic relations on social media here in the Year of our Lord 2020.

Athletes are transcendent figures in the modern world, much to the chagrin of many elites. I am not an NBA fan, but I fully understand Kobe Bryant’s impact on the sport and my adopted hometown of Los Angeles.

Let’s get to the ugliness first.

Bryant is very much beloved to millions, but he did have a glaring dark spot in his past. A Washington Post reporter mentioned that and was immediately hit with the wrath of the Cancel Culture mob, then suspended from her job so she could have more time perusing the death threats she was receiving.

Yes, her timing was extraordinarily indelicate, but she was also just doing her job.

Sadly, Bryant’s passing also served as an opportunity for Trump Derangement Syndrome sufferers to once again demonstrate what truly disgusting and depraved human beings they are.

I’m going to try and approach this from a basic human level here, and I’m sure I’ll still have people excoriating me in the comments for doing so. I don’t care though.

Nine people lost their lives and it immediately became known because one of them was famous. He went into the NBA straight out of high school, so he’d been blessed with wealth and fame since he was a teenager. He had it all.

Still, he’s gone. His child died with him. He left a newborn behind who will never know him.

Everything we love can be shattered in an instant, and that’s the only real hot take we need to have here.

'Absolutely Nothing Happening Today,' Says CNN Reporter Gesturing Toward Massive Crowd At March For Life

Since everything is awful, here are baby kangaroos

