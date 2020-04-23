The Morning Briefing: Americans Getting Restless Under the Government COVID Boot

#Resist

It is that time again, dear Morning Briefing readers, for me to express my dismay about some of the more heavy-handed government responses to our current coronavirus crisis. I will forego the disclaimers this time. Whiners are going to whine and we have important freedom-loving things to discuss on this fine Thursday morning.

There has been more talk this week about eventually reopening businesses and relaxing some stay-at-home orders but that doesn’t seem to be resonating with many people who are just tired of this, already. They want things to happen now.

Restlessness abounds in the Quarantine States of America, and new signs of it are popping up every day. As I’ve been perusing social media and the news the past few days I have noticed that the restlessness is making all of the right people mad, which is one of my go-to barometers for picking a side.

Victoria wrote earlier in the week that some of California seems to be reopening without Gov. Gavin Newsom’s permission. I knew things were looking up when, after the California nanny state spent taxpayer dollars to fill public skate parks with sand to keep kids out, the kids began riding dirt bikes in them.

Those kids have futures. I pray that they run for office one day.

It’s not just individuals in the Golden State who are resisting, some counties are getting in on the act now too:

Golf courses in Riverside, Ventura County, will begin allowing golfers to head back out to the course this weekend. Orange County will open golf courses soon. Golfers will play in foursomes and adhere to social distancing. No food will be served on the premises. Ventura County, home to Simi Valley, Oxnard, and Camarillo, has pronounced that gatherings of four or more in one place are illegal. Exercising will be allowed outside, however. Riverside County has ordered golfers to wear face masks. No caddies are allowed and only one person is allowed to be in a golf cart.

As I was discussing with my friend Kira Davis from our sister site RedState during our VIP live chat on Tuesday, Newsom’s blanket approach to dealing with the coronavirus problem in his state is nonsensical, given its geographical and population disparities. A county-by-county or city-by-city approach would be far better.

There are examples of resistance popping up all over the country, like the Houston Police Officer’s Union publicly excoriating a judge for her “draconian” insistence that they issue citations to people who don’t comply with her mask order.

This was inevitable, of course. While we all want to be responsible and safe, but we are all also Americans, and we tend to bristle whenever we are told not to do something. The standard response from the Left to anyone who is getting itchy to get out is that we want people to die. Then again, leftists are always saying that anyone they disagree with wants people to die. They’re not a very imaginative lot over there.

I am greatly encouraged by the growing sentiment to bust out. I’ve been very cautious, going so far as to avoid riding my bike because I didn’t want to eat it and have to go to the emergency room. I finally decided that I’d been careful long enough and started riding again this week. I didn’t realize how much I missed being outside for an hour or two every morning to start the day. If I’d stayed in for another week, I may have been naked on my roof, swilling whiskey, and writing that manifesto I’m always mentioning.

Heck, I may do that anyway. Sounds like fun.

This Is Absolute Garbage

Red Sox stripped of draft pick for breaking video rules, ex-manager banned through 2020 https://t.co/Q5iTlhprFC pic.twitter.com/eBkcPldfm0 — CTV News (@CTVNews) April 23, 2020

I've spent the last several days rewatching my favorite documentary of all time, Baseball: A Film by Ken Burns. It chronicles the history of baseball from its beginnings in the 1800s through the early 1990s. A recurring theme throughout most of the originally 9-part film (two new installments were added in 2010) is the power that the commissioner and the owners had over the players.

Those days are long gone. The commissioner of baseball no longer has the autocratic power of yesteryear. Whomever holds the position now is merely a neutered puppet of the owners. Current puppet Rob Manfred has been an utter embarrassment to the game with his response to this scandal. A couple of managers lost their jobs, some draft picks were taken away from the Red Sox and Astros, but the cheating players involved are getting away with it.

Contrast that with the fact that two of the game's greatest players -- Pete Rose and Shoeless Joe Jackson -- were banned from baseball for life for bringing shame upon the game.

The Astros should have had their World Series title stripped and the players should have had to return their Series money. That would have sent a message. Well, the right kind of message.

This sends a message too: "Try not to get caught, but if you do don't worry, you won't even get a slap on the wrist."

