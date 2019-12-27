send
Columns

The Morning Briefing: Amazon's Merry Christmas Bad News for Sanders, Warren, and Proggieland

By Stephen Kruiser 2019-12-27T06:30
chat comments

Delivering Glorious Amounts of Capitalism and Probably a Trump Victory

While watching the Democrats run to the leftmost reaches of political insanity on their way to 2020, one of the more perplexing repetitive themes from progressives Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders has been portraying Amazon as Satan incarnate.

They complain about Jeff Bezos being wealthy. They complain about wages. They complain about working conditions.

Show me on the doll where Amazon hurt you.

When Amazon first came up in a debate (I believe it was Sanders in Round 1), I remembered how apoplectic the Left becomes every time President Trump singles out an American company by name. Eh, what would politics be if everyone weren’t awash in double-standards?

The good news for America, capitalism, and every sane person who doesn’t want to see one of the socialist loons become president, is that Amazon is weathering the attacks just fine.

The New York Post:

Amazon’s “record-breaking” holiday season drove the stock up 4.5% on Thursday and helped lift the Nasdaq composite index above 9,000 for the first time ever.

The e-commerce giant led by multibillionaire Jeff Bezos claimed oodles of items were ordered worldwide — leading to a banner holiday sales season that saw a record number of holiday customers sign up for its annual membership program known as Prime.

There are layers of deliciousness in this news. The first is that it made Amazon’s stock price jump, which makes Jeff Bezos even richer on paper, and that triggers the progs.

It also clearly indicates the stark disconnect between the real world and the guaranteed applause points at the progressive rallies of Lizzie and Bernie. While the two of them are demonizing one of the greatest success stories in the history of all-American capitalism, hundreds of thousands of people are working for Amazon and millions more keep spending money with the company.

We do that because Amazon provides choice, service, and competitive pricing -- all of which are either anathema or mystery to progressives.

Once again, the desires of actual Americans and progressives aren’t converging, despite what the media may tell you.

The most important takeaway from Amazon’s big Christmas is that this economy is still humming along. Every American over the age of ten knows that the economy is a Mt. Rushmore-sized Achilles heel. They spent most of last year hoping for a recession, and now they know that’s not happening. The best they can hope for is a tepid economy.

Evidence that American voters are shoveling cash at Amazon is perhaps the worst Christmas present they could have gotten.

You're Not the Only One Who Saw Hillary's Christmas Message & Thought of Jeffrey Epstein

Pence Chief of Staff: Trump Is Getting Impeached 'Because He's Winning'

The Tyranny of the Matriarchy! Males Are Faring Much Worse Than Females: Busting the Myth of Male Privilege in a Single Chart

Probably trolling the obituaries for a new girlfriend. 'Where's Hunter?!' Joe Biden's Christmas Family Photo Has a Notable Omission...

Former NFL Player: 'Donald Trump Will Get Over 20% of the Black Vote'

Buying the Democratic Nomination: Bloomberg Has Already Spent $120 Million on Ads

Take a Deep Cleansing Breath Before Reading About the Ten Dumbest Lawsuits of the Past Year

The Most Powerful Moments of Light in 2019

Parents Shocked at Alcohol-Fueled Drag Queen 'Pre-Show' Ahead of 'Star Wars' at Alamo Cinemas

From the Mothership and Beyond

McConnell flexes reelection muscle with $1B gift for Kentucky

Schlichter: Second Amendment Sanctuary Cities for the Win

New Evidence In NRA’s Free Speech Fight With New York Governor

Sharyl Attkisson: The Six Red Flags We Missed Regarding the FBI’s Abusive FISA Witch Hunt Against the Trump Campaign

Hot Air’s Top 50 Countdown In 2019: 41-50

NY Times: Say, These UAW Leaders Act Like Corrupt Fat Cats

Venezuela Slightly Less Miserable This Christmas Thanks To Free Markets

Chuck Todd Complains To Rolling Stone About Disinformation and Doesn’t Mention the Russia Hoax Or the University of Virginia Rape Hoax

Students serve ex-University of Illinois professor with sexual assault lawsuit via email

5 apps that make your year-end charity donations easy

I'm going to live forever. Eating chilies cuts risk of death from heart attack and stroke, study says

Typhoon Phanfone: Philippine death toll rises to 28

Bee Me

The Kruiser Kabana

Here’s Andy Kaufman being Andy Kaufman. There’s a description of it here on Wikipedia. Yes, that’s Michael Richards.

As short work weeks go, this one was a month long.

___

PJ Media Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author ofDon’t Let the Hippies ShowerandStraight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.”

