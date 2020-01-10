The Liberal Media's Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Week
We're barely ten days into 2020, and the liberal media is already facing a tremendous reckoning. At the beginning of this week, many thought America was on the brink of war with Iran — not so. Instead, the media outlets that blamed President Donald Trump for warmongering by killing Qasem Soleimani found themselves held to account for defaming conservatives. Oh, and the liberal media's hero — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — finally caved on impeachment, which means other liberal heroes might just get stuck in a trial when they want to be campaigning in Iowa and New Hampshire.
President Trump ordered the strike that killed Soleimani days after an Iran-backed attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq. The Pentagon claimed intelligence linked Soleimani to that siege and showed that he was planning an imminent attack on U.S. troops. Even so, liberals accused Trump of warmongering, and some seemed downright cheery about the prospect of Trump getting blamed for starting a World War.
The Washington Post hailed the late Soleimani — a terrorist behind Iran's actions in the Middle East — as a "revered military leader." The New Yorker ran an article from actress Robin Wright describing Soleimani as "a flamboyant former construction worker and bodybuilder with snowy white hair, a dapper beard, and arching salt-and-pepper eyebrows." She described the Quds Force as "an Iranian unit of commandos comparable to the U.S. seals, Delta Force, and Rangers combined."
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/the-liberal-medias-terrible-horrible-no-good-very-bad-week/