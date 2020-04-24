send
Columns vip

The Kruiser Kabana Episode 32: An Interview With Compound Media's Bill Schulz Pt. 2

By Stephen Kruiser 2020-04-24T16:13:32
chat comments

Here is the real walk down Memory Lane portion of the interview with my old friend Bill. The RedEye days were weirdly magical, oddball fun. As I mentioned during the intro, it was some of the most fun I have ever had in comedy and politics. It can never be duplicated, but Bill and RedEye alum Joanne Nosuchinsky have put a fun twist on it with their Compound Media show, Mornin'!!! with Bill Schulz and Joanne Nosuchinsky.

I love the episodes where politics can be avoided almost completely and will keep trying to find guests where we can talk about entertainment or cultural things. Even the most devoted professional or casual news fans need frequent breaks. I thank everyone for indulging me as I wander afield.

___

Kruiser Twitter

Kruiser Facebook

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author ofDon’t Let the Hippies ShowerandStraight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear every Tuesday and Friday.

https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/the-kruiser-kabana-episode-32-an-interview-with-compound-medias-bill-schulz-pt-2/

