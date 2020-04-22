send
The Kruiser Kabana Episode 31: An Interview With Compound Media's Bill Schulz Pt. 1

By Stephen Kruiser 2020-04-22T22:13:22
This was a lot of fun. I first met Bill back in 2009 when I did my first episode of RedEye on Fox News. His show Mornin'!!! with Bill Schulz and Joanne Nosuchinsky on Compound Media is one of my favorite things to do whenever I'm in New York. In part one here, we talk about quarantine stuff, of course, as well as other media-related things. We mostly just had fun catching up, and I think you'll enjoy the goofiness.

Bill is an intense sports fan and I encourage you to follow him on Twitter just for his (very) late-night sports musings.

Part two will be posted on Friday. We reminisce about the uniquely weird experience that RedEye was.

Enjoy!

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author ofDon’t Let the Hippies ShowerandStraight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear every Tuesday and Friday.

https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/the-kruiser-kabana-episode-31-an-interview-with-compound-medias-bill-schulz-pt-1/

