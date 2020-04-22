The Kruiser Kabana Episode 31: An Interview With Compound Media's Bill Schulz Pt. 1

This was a lot of fun. I first met Bill back in 2009 when I did my first episode of RedEye on Fox News. His show Mornin'!!! with Bill Schulz and Joanne Nosuchinsky on Compound Media is one of my favorite things to do whenever I'm in New York. In part one here, we talk about quarantine stuff, of course, as well as other media-related things. We mostly just had fun catching up, and I think you'll enjoy the goofiness.

Bill is an intense sports fan and I encourage you to follow him on Twitter just for his (very) late-night sports musings.

Part two will be posted on Friday. We reminisce about the uniquely weird experience that RedEye was.

Enjoy!

