The Kruiser Kabana Episode 30: Quarantine Book Club—What Are You Reading?

By Stephen Kruiser 2020-04-17T15:56:10
chat comments

This was fun for me. A big part of my new senior columnist duties here at PJ Media focus on VIP content. I want this podcast to grow, and there will be a lot of effort put into that. I like talking about books and I love getting recommendations from others. LET'S DO THIS.

Here is the link to my "Currently Reading" list on Goodreads. The book that I was trying to remember was the Commune series by Joshua Gayou. It's not really sci-fi. It's a near-future post-apocalypse series that's done in interview format a la World War Z. I've read the first one and will start the second one soon.

Let's have some fun with this.

Have a great stay-at-home weekend!

___

Kruiser Twitter

Kruiser Facebook

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author ofDon’t Let the Hippies ShowerandStraight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear every Tuesday and Friday.

