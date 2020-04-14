The Kruiser Kabana Episode 29: Sen. Marsha Blackburn Interview

Sen. Marsha Blackburn from Tennessee was gracious enough to set aside a few minutes to talk about her work helping music industry independent contractors -- as well as other gig workers -- get through these weird and difficult times. She's a bit more optimistic than I am about people returning to work and whatever will pass for normalcy after this, and I have to admit that it rubbed off on me a little.

I'm lining up guests for the podcasts for the next couple of months. Feel free to toss some suggestions my way. They don't all have to be political. You never know who I may know and be able to get to say yes.

The Friday episode this week will just be me, however.

And sometimes that's all any of us really need.

