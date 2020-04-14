send
search
rows
Join VIP
Columnists
Newsletters Instapundit
Facebook Twitter
Account
Columnists
Roger L. Simon
Matt Margolis
Richard Fernandez
Rick Moran
Victor Davis Hanson
VodkaPundit
Jim Treacher
Spengler
Stephen Kruiser
Tyler O'Neil
Megan Fox
Ed Driscoll
Instapundit
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
FAQs
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
California – Do Not Sell My Personal Information
search
font directup
font directdown
print
Columns vip

The Kruiser Kabana Episode 29: Sen. Marsha Blackburn Interview

By Stephen Kruiser 2020-04-14T14:34:03
chat comments

Sen. Marsha Blackburn from Tennessee was gracious enough to set aside a few minutes to talk about her work helping music industry independent contractors -- as well as other gig workers -- get through these weird and difficult times. She's a bit more optimistic than I am about people returning to work and whatever will pass for normalcy after this, and I have to admit that it rubbed off on me a little.

I'm lining up guests for the podcasts for the next couple of months. Feel free to toss some suggestions my way. They don't all have to be political. You never know who I may know and be able to get to say yes.

The Friday episode this week will just be me, however.

And sometimes that's all any of us really need.

___

Kruiser Twitter

Kruiser Facebook

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author ofDon’t Let the Hippies ShowerandStraight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.”

https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/the-kruiser-kabana-episode-29-sen-marsha-blackburn-interview/

Related: Podcast, VIP
Editor's Choice
HOYT: COVID-19 and the Lies of Multiculturalism
Comments
ZITO: American Truckers, Our New First Responders
Comments
VodkaPundit VIP: How Close Are China and the Dems?
Comments
Copyright ©2020 PJ Media