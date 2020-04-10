The Kruiser Kabana Episode 28: Losing My Religion Online Easter Message
This episode features some musings about what this weekend that is so holy in two major faith traditions is going to be like while playing by Coronapocalypse rules. I can get deep sometimes. In the midst of all the sadness and chaos, I find some unique opportunities for people of faith and non-believers alike.
We're handling this well, and I think it's time we acknowledge that more frequently.
Here's a little something extra for you, dear listeners and readers. Gregorian is an interesting band.
