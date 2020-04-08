The Kruiser Kabana Episode 27: Don't Get Quarantine Cranky, America

We're wandering into what I think will be the weird week of quarantine, when my more extroverted, "I need to get out of the house," friends might start snapping. I don't want this for them, but I am hearing a bit of "I'm going to lose it soon!" in their voices now. We're just doing more "notes from quarantine," in this episode, but with a special emphasis on making sure the nice people out there don't become as curmudgeonly as I am.

I'm here for you, America.

In the interest of distraction, here is Paul Simon providing a little quarantine entertainment:

