The Kruiser Kabana Episode 27: Don't Get Quarantine Cranky, America

By Stephen Kruiser 2020-04-08T15:14:27
We're wandering into what I think will be the weird week of quarantine, when my more extroverted, "I need to get out of the house," friends might start snapping. I don't want this for them, but I am hearing a bit of "I'm going to lose it soon!" in their voices now. We're just doing more "notes from quarantine," in this episode, but with a special emphasis on making sure the nice people out there don't become as curmudgeonly as I am.

I'm here for you, America.

In the interest of distraction, here is Paul Simon providing a little quarantine entertainment:

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author ofDon’t Let the Hippies ShowerandStraight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.”

