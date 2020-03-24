send
The Kruiser Kabana Episode 25: A Tale of Two States—AZ vs CA During Quarantine

By Stephen Kruiser 2020-03-24T18:33:08
chat comments

I had just gotten off of the phone with my local ACE Hardware here in Tucson to see when they were going to get restocked with the ammo I need, when I read that Los Angeles County was shutting down gun stores.

That got me thinking and I decided to share those thoughts with you.

Getting two different whiskey deliveries today so I'm in a good mood. Hope you're all getting through this relatively well.

PJ Media Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author ofDon’t Let the Hippies ShowerandStraight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.”

