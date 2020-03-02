send
search
rows
Join VIP
Columnists
Newsletters Instapundit
Facebook Twitter
Account
Columnists
Roger L. Simon
Matt Margolis
Richard Fernandez
Rick Moran
Victor Davis Hanson
VodkaPundit
Jim Treacher
Spengler
Stephen Kruiser
Tyler O'Neil
Megan Fox
Ed Driscoll
Instapundit
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
FAQs
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
California – Do Not Sell My Personal Information
search
font directup
font directdown
print
Columns vip

The Kruiser Kabana Episode 21: CPAC 2020 Wrap-Up

By Stephen Kruiser 2020-03-02T16:14:49
chat comments

I just got back from four nights of hosting the original Kruiser Kabana at CPAC 2020 and thought I would share some thoughts while they were still bouncing around in my travel-weary head. It was an amazing time, but I am glad to be home giving my liver and my ego a rest.

OK, mostly just my liver.

___

Kruiser Twitter

Kruiser Facebook

PJ Media Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author ofDon’t Let the Hippies ShowerandStraight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.”

https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/the-kruiser-kabana-episode-21-cpac-2020-wrap-up/

Related: Podcast, VIP
Editor's Choice
Israel's UN Ambassador: Sanders an 'Ignorant Fool'
Comments
The ISIS Plot in Kansas City You Heard Nothing About
Comments
Stunning New Evidence That Gov't 'Framed' Flynn
Comments
Copyright ©2020 PJ Media