The Kruiser Kabana Episode 21: CPAC 2020 Wrap-Up

I just got back from four nights of hosting the original Kruiser Kabana at CPAC 2020 and thought I would share some thoughts while they were still bouncing around in my travel-weary head. It was an amazing time, but I am glad to be home giving my liver and my ego a rest.

OK, mostly just my liver.

PJ Media Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.”