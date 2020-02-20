send
search
rows
Join VIP
Columnists
Newsletters Instapundit
Facebook Twitter
Account
Columnists
Roger L. Simon
Matt Margolis
Richard Fernandez
Rick Moran
Victor Davis Hanson
VodkaPundit
Jim Treacher
Spengler
Stephen Kruiser
Tyler O'Neil
Megan Fox
Ed Driscoll
Instapundit
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
FAQs
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
California – Do Not Sell My Personal Information
search
font directup
font directdown
print
Columns vip

The Kruiser Kabana Episode 20: Kira Davis Interview, Pt. 2

By Stephen Kruiser 2020-02-20T21:36:53
chat comments

In part two of my interview with my good friend Kira Davis, we explore the intersection of politics and culture. We also share some of our mutual pet peeves about how people on "our side" deal with that.

No feelings were spared in the recording of this episode.

___

Kruiser Twitter

Kruiser Facebook

PJ Media Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author ofDon’t Let the Hippies ShowerandStraight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.”

https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/the-kruiser-kabana-episode-20-kira-davis-interview-pt-2/

Related: Podcast, VIP
Editor's Choice
VIP: China Proves Authoritarianism Not More Efficient
Comments
Jetpack Can Soar to 6k Feet, But It's Going to Cost You
Comments
Drunkblogging the Debut Dem Debate with Mini Mike
Comments
Copyright ©2020 PJ Media