send
search
rows
Join VIP
Columnists
Newsletters Instapundit
Facebook Twitter
Account
Columnists
Roger L. Simon
Matt Margolis
Richard Fernandez
Rick Moran
Victor Davis Hanson
VodkaPundit
Jim Treacher
Spengler
Stephen Kruiser
Tyler O'Neil
Megan Fox
Ed Driscoll
Instapundit
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
FAQs
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
California – Do Not Sell My Personal Information
search
font directup
font directdown
print
Columns vip

The Kruiser Kabana Episode 18: Pondering the Bernie Nightmare

By Stephen Kruiser 2020-02-11T16:59
chat comments

Another rambling affair, but with enough salient nuggets to make it worth anyone's time. Grandpa Stalin is atop the Democratic national polls now and I decided to try and wrap my head around what a Bernie candidacy might entail. I've been rather dismissive of him to this point, but I think we have to wonder what it would mean for the country if the Dems lose their minds and do this.

Also, announcing our first scheduled guest!

___

Kruiser Twitter

Kruiser Facebook

PJ Media Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author ofDon’t Let the Hippies ShowerandStraight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.”

https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/the-kruiser-kabana-episode-18-pondering-the-bernie-nightmare/

Related: Podcast, VIP
Editor's Choice
ZITO: Appalachia's Children Highlight Region's Best
Comments
The Kruiser Kabana Episode 17
Comments
VodkaPundit: Handicapping the Surviving Dems
Comments
Copyright ©2020 PJ Media