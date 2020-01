Here was the inspiration (yes, I'm my own muse) for today's episode:

All Democratic policy is bad medicine. That's why Dem pols have to hide everything behind the "giving you something for free" ruse. https://t.co/4mBjy3OVwo

The modern American Democrats are bereft of any good ideas, we all know that. This episode may have been more about catharsis for me than anything else. Stuff was gotten off of my chest.

But let's have a dialogue.

I think I may start doing a weekly AMA. Questions asked in the comments for the first episode posted each week will be answered in the second. I should have mentioned that in today's episode but I didn't. We can still give it a trial run.

So have at it, dear listeners. Whaddya want to know about me?

___

PJ Media Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.”