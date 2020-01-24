The Kruiser Kabana Episode 14: Still Tea Party Proud
Is the Tea Party movement dead? Did it accomplish anything? What is the future of conservative activism?
In today's episode, I answer each of these questions definitively. Sort of. The link just above this sentence is the post I mentioned. Anyway, this is my message of hope for the future or something.
Now let's have some fun.
___
PJ Media Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.”
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/the-kruiser-kabana-episode-14-still-tea-party-proud/