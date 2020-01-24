send
search
rows
Join VIP
Columnists
Newsletters Instapundit
Facebook Twitter
Account
Columnists
Roger L. Simon
Matt Margolis
Richard Fernandez
Rick Moran
Victor Davis Hanson
VodkaPundit
Jim Treacher
Spengler
Stephen Kruiser
Tyler O'Neil
Megan Fox
Ed Driscoll
Instapundit
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
FAQs
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
California – Do Not Sell My Personal Information
search
font directup
font directdown
print
Columns vip

The Kruiser Kabana Episode 14: Still Tea Party Proud

By Stephen Kruiser 2020-01-24T17:01:35
chat comments

Is the Tea Party movement dead? Did it accomplish anything? What is the future of conservative activism?

Politico Examines Leftist Incivility and Finds...the Tea Party

In today's episode, I answer each of these questions definitively. Sort of. The link just above this sentence is the post I mentioned. Anyway, this is my message of hope for the future or something.

Now let's have some fun.

___

Kruiser Twitter

Kruiser Facebook

PJ Media Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author ofDon’t Let the Hippies ShowerandStraight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.”

https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/the-kruiser-kabana-episode-14-still-tea-party-proud/

Related: Podcast, VIP
Copyright ©2020 PJ Media