The Kruiser Kabana Episode 11: Hollywood Needs Some Fiber and a Dean Martin Roast

The constipated reaction to Ricky Gervais's Golden Globe Awards monologue got me thinking about the old Dean Martin roasts. Celebs were not only able to laugh at themselves back then, but rather enjoyed doing so. As promised, I'm going to post the first part of Don Rickles's turn at the mic when he was roasted. Rickles was a mainstay of those old roasts and everyone had a great time finally getting back at him.