The Kruiser Kabana Episode 11: Hollywood Needs Some Fiber and a Dean Martin Roast

By Stephen Kruiser 2020-01-07T18:40:07
The constipated reaction to Ricky Gervais's Golden Globe Awards monologue got me thinking about the old Dean Martin roasts. Celebs were not only able to laugh at themselves back then, but rather enjoyed doing so. As promised, I'm going to post the first part of Don Rickles's turn at the mic when he was roasted. Rickles was a mainstay of those old roasts and everyone had a great time finally getting back at him.

PJ Media Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author ofDon’t Let the Hippies ShowerandStraight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.”

